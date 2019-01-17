NHK WORLD-JAPAN, Japan’s Global 24-Hour, English-Language Television Channel, Joins ROKU, America’s Most Popular Streaming TV Platform

NHK WORLD-JAPAN Now Distributing Japanese Lifestyle and News Programming in English to U.S. Markets via Roku

TOKYO, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NHK WORLD-JAPAN, Japan’s global 24-hour, English-language television channel is now available on Roku TV™ the most popular streaming TV platform in the United States. NHK WORLD-JAPAN presents an extensive range of international news and Asian lifestyle programming and is the information source on Japan and Asia.



NHK NEWSLINE delivers the latest from Japan, Asia, and the rest of the world. A wide network of correspondents covers breaking news and developing stories, offering a perspective from this corner of the globe.





/EIN News/ -- In December 2018 Roku was named Editors’ Choice and number one TV streaming platform in the U.S. by CNET.com. Additionally, Roku now reports active accounts to exceed 24 million viewers.

“American viewers are already connecting to NHK WORLD-JAPAN through streaming services such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Chromecast,” said Mr. Masaru Shiromoto, president and CEO of Japan International Broadcasting, responsible for the worldwide distribution of NHK WORLD-JAPAN. “And now, by bringing our original and diverse programming to Roku, we have the opportunity to reach even more viewers, making our wide variety of programs more accessible to new audiences.”

NHK WORLD-JAPAN features original television programming from NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation), the country’s only public broadcaster, and delivers a unique and diverse blend of programming featuring hourly live international news from Tokyo and news bureaus around the globe, along with programs on Japanese lifestyle, culture, food, travel, technology, science and history.

Here is a small sample of NHK WORLD-JAPAN programs that can be seen now on ROKU:

NHK NEWSLINE

NHK NEWSLINE delivers the latest from Japan, Asia, and the rest of the world. A wide network of correspondents covers breaking news and developing stories, offering a perspective from this corner of the globe. And their team of trusted anchors ties it all together to give viewers a picture of what's happening now, and what's ahead.

GRAND SUMO HIGHLIGHTS

Sumo is one of the most traditional Japanese sports, boasting a history of more than 1,500 years. NHK WORLD-JAPAN offers a sumo highlights show every other month beginning January 13. The first, middle (Jan. 20) and last day (Jan. 27) of the tournament will be broadcast live. NHK WORLD-JAPAN is the only channel on which viewers can watch SUMO live!

DINING WITH THE CHEF

Viewers will learn the basics of Japanese cuisine demonstrated by professionals. Chef Saito provides easy guidance for making authentic dishes, while Chef Rika gives helpful advice on quick and stylish cuisine.

CYCLE AROUND JAPAN

This program offers a personal journey around Japan and provides useful information to enjoy the adventure on a bike. Viewers will see a side of Japan that they won't find in guidebooks.

ANIME SUPERNOVA

This is an innovative series presenting the short works of some of today's most imaginative Japanese animators. Each episode features a brief introduction of the animator's production methods and influences.

NHK WORLD-JAPAN can be located on Roku by name search or among other international channels in the “News & Weather” category.

About NHK WORLD-JAPAN: NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation) is Japan’s sole public broadcaster, operating the nation’s largest domestic and international television network. In Japan, NHK broadcasts four TV channels and three radio stations. NHK also transmits two international television channels, NHK WORLD-JAPAN (English, HD, 24/7) and NHK WORLD PREMIUM (Japanese, HD, 24/7), as well as international radio services in eighteen languages. NHK WORLD-JAPAN reaches over 300 million households in 160 countries and regions via local satellite and cable TV providers. Online live streaming and VOD (video-on-demand) services through the free mobile app and the website, give viewers access to NHK WORLD-JAPAN anywhere and anytime. You can also connect through Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. Presenting an extensive range of Asia-centered programming, NHK WORLD-JAPAN is your window to Japan, Asia, and the rest of the world. For more details, visit nhk.jp/world .

About Japan International Broadcasting, Inc.: Japan International Broadcasting Inc. (JIB), a subsidiary of NHK, is responsible for the worldwide distribution of the HD English language news/lifestyle channel “NHK WORLD-JAPAN,” as well as the HD Japanese language channel “NHK WORLD PREMIUM.” Currently, the two channels are broadcast around the world on three international plus domestic satellites in their respective markets and reach households, hotels and others via DTH, cable, IPTV, and terrestrial broadcast.

Contact:

Boyle Public Affairs for NHK WORLD-JAPAN

Jim Boyle

571-213-3979

jim@boylepublicaffairs.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1ee49bbc-4eb2-4848-a57a-5db550714c17



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.