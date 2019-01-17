Youredi Connects Patrick Terminals, MCP and the Port of Houston with TradeLens Platform

/EIN News/ -- HELSINKI, Finland, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Youredi, an Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) provider, supports the mission of Maersk and IBM to create a powerful shipping ecosystem by connecting maritime stakeholders to the TradeLens platform to enable a seamless real-time transfer of information.



Previously, Youredi’s fully managed integration solutions connected multiple facilities of APM Terminals with the TradeLens platform. Most recently, Youredi also helped to connect new data contributors, such as Patrick Terminals, MCP, and the Port of Houston.

“At Youredi, we believe that integrations are vital for improving collaboration across all parties,” says Karri Lehtonen, COO of Youredi. “It has been thrilling to experience at first-hand how our fully managed integration solutions can help to enhance the digitalization of the global supply chain by ensuring that all data is available in a single platform.”

About Youredi

Youredi is a leading global provider of a cloud-based Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) solution with a focus on global trade and logistics.

Youredi enables quick connections and message translations between trading partners and customers. Integrating with communities, carriers, shippers, consignees and the systems that they use, Youredi provides global scale, speed, and agility. This seamless real-time flow of 100% accurate data provides organizations with the ability to analyze and optimize all supply chain processes.

Youredi operates globally from Finland and USA. For more information visit www.youredi.com or contact us at talktous@youredi.com

About TradeLens

TradeLens is an open and neutral industry solution underpinned by blockchain technology and supported by major industry players. The platform promotes a more efficient, predictable and secure exchange of information in order to foster greater collaboration and trust across the global supply chain. TradeLens is jointly developed and managed by Maersk and IBM. More information: http://www.tradelens.com/







