Indico to Sponsor OPEX Week: Business Transformation World Summit 2019

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indico will be a featured sponsor of OPEX Week: Business Transformation World Summit 2019 , taking place in Orlando, Florida January 21-25. In its 20th year, the 2019 conference will feature over 150 world-class speakers discussing some of the most debated topics in business transformation:



Rethinking value creation to stay ahead of competition

Driving digital transformation through advancements in BPM, Analytics, Robotics and AI

Combining lean methodologies with design thinking, robotics and analytics

Developing a human-based leadership approach for long term growth and performance

Revolutionizing customer experience through process re-design and co-creation

At the event, Indico will highlight how leading organizations are putting intelligent process automation to work for their businesses by automating complex and expensive document-based workflows such as contract analysis, claims processing, invoice reconciliation, policy analysis, RFP responses and customer support. These workflows are at the core of many aspects of service delivery for enterprises, but historical approaches to automating them have proven largely ineffective.

Location: The Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate, Orlando, FL

About Indico

Indico is a provider of Enterprise AI solutions for intelligent process automation. Our focus is on helping to automate tedious back-office tasks, improving the efficiency of labor-intensive document-based workflows, and extracting valuable insights from unstructured content, including text and images. Our breakthrough in solving these challenges is an approach known as transfer learning, which allows us to train machine learning models with orders of magnitude less data than required by traditional content analysis techniques. With Indico, enterprises are now able to benefit from the dramatic advantages of AI and machine learning in a fraction of the time. For more information, visit https://indico.io/ .





