NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication on Innovators at the Door of Big Tobacco in Quest for Cigarette Alternatives

The quest for other alternatives to cigarettes has brought Big Tobacco to the door of biotech company Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (CSE: LXX) (OTCQX: LXRP), and specifically Lexaria’s DehydraTECH technology, which enhances the performance of beneficial compounds in ingestible products across four categories: taste, smell, speed of action, and bio-absorption and bioavailability. This move holds out promise to both help nicotine-addicted smokers move away from unhealthy combusted tobacco and help Altria identify a new revenue source.

“Lexaria Bioscience is proud that, after careful selection, Altria has chosen to fund research into DehydraTECH technology and potentially commercialize this technology for oral nicotine,” says Lexaria Bioscience CEO Chris Bunka. “This partnership will provide significant benefits to Lexaria Bioscience and its shareholders with a world-class R&D program and regulatory compliance process. We believe Altria is the best corporate partner we could work with to truly make a difference in the lives of millions of consumers.”

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. has developed and out-licenses its disruptive delivery technology that promotes healthier ingestion methods, lower overall dosing and quicker onset of lipophilic active molecules. Lexaria has ten patents granted in the USA and in Australia and has filed over 50 patent applications worldwide across ten patent families. Lexaria’s technology provides more rapid delivery to the bloodstream; and important taste-masking benefits, for orally administered bioactive molecules including cannabinoids, vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), nicotine and other molecules. Lexaria Nicotine LLC is a United States domiciled, majority-owned subsidiary of Lexaria Bioscience Corp., focused on reduced-risk nicotine solutions www.LexariaNicotineco.com. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.LexariaBioscience.com.

