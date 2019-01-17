Teladoc Health Expands Continuum of Services with Addition of Back Care Solution

Unique virtual back pain treatment program addresses the high-cost condition with improved outcomes for patients, employers

/EIN News/ -- PURCHASE, NY, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, announces the U.S. availability of Teladoc Back Care, a new, personalized, online back pain treatment program. Estimated to be the third-highest medical cost driver in the U.S. (behind diabetes and obesity) at $87 billion , back pain also is known to have low adherence to traditional therapy and treatment options. With this new addition to the Teladoc Health care continuum, patients and employers can now leverage virtual care to reduce the intensity, frustration, and impact of back pain.



“As we continue to expand our portfolio and add high value, complementary services for our clients and members, results show that low back pain – one of the most common musculoskeletal concerns in healthcare – can be effectively treated virtually,” explains Dan Trencher, senior vice president, Product & Corporate Strategy, Teladoc Health. “With the addition of Teladoc Back Care and the convenience of an online, personalized program, we will contribute to lower costs and a healthier future for our U.S. members.”

The digital video exercise program is based on more than 100 clinical studies of the treatment and management of low back pain. Through partnership with Telespine , members engage in an online, personalized, exercise-based treatment plan coupled with certified coach consultation. A virtual back pain pilot study conducted last year with a large employer demonstrated improved patient pain scale assessments and satisfaction levels. On average, more than 90 percent of members realized a 14 percent reduction in disability and a 49 percent reduction in pain after engaging in the program.

While patients often experience reduced pain intensity and disability after traditional physical therapy, adherence to brick-and-mortar appointments remains challenging. Nearly 15 percent of patients do not return for therapy after the first physical therapy visit, with even lower adherence to treatment plans that entail multiple visits a week. For employers who are concerned with the high costs of and adherence to back pain treatments, Teladoc Back Care delivers easy access to a proven program with an overall lower healthcare spend.

The Back Care program is accessible to members as part of the provider referral during a telemedicine visit, and members can also self-enroll through the Teladoc portal. Participants receive a personalized back care video treatment plan to be completed at their convenience over four to eight weeks that includes safety instruction, coaching, strengthening, decompression, mobility, and movement guidance.

For more information visit Teladoc.com/businesses/general-health/.

A mission-driven organization, Teladoc Health, Inc. is successfully transforming how people access and experience healthcare, with a focus on high quality, lower costs, and improved outcomes around the world. The company’s award-winning, integrated clinical solutions are inclusive of telehealth, expert medical opinions, AI and analytics, and licensable platform services. With more than 2,000 employees, the organization delivers care in 125 countries and in more than 20 languages, partnering with employers, hospitals and health systems, and insurers to transform care delivery. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

