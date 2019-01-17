FSD Pharma & Canntab Rank Among the Top 2018 Cannabis Stocks -- CFN Media

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- CFN Media Group (“CFN Media”), the leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the North American cannabis industry, announces publication of an article discussing FSD Pharma Inc’s. (CSE: HUGE) (OTC: FSDDF) (FSE: 0K9) & Canntab Therapeutics Ltd’s. (CSE: PILL) (TBF1.F) performance in 2018.



The cannabis industry experienced significant growth last year, particularly in Canada following the legalization of adult-use cannabis on a federal level. The upcoming legalization of edible products across Canada could open the door to further growth in 2019 and beyond. Health Canada also continues to work through its backlog of licensed producer applicants to eliminate the current supply shortage and ensure long-term stability.

Let’s take a look at how the cannabis industry performed last year and the companies that are best positioned to profit moving into the new year.

How Did Cannabis Stocks Perform?

The cannabis industry may be experiencing tremendous growth, but public companies have had mixed performance. According to the Marijuana Index, Canadian cannabis companies lost about 47 percent of their value in 2018, although late-2017 and early-2018 made for a tough comparison. Some of the ~20 index component companies also didn’t have licensed producer cultivation or sales permits until later in the year.

The good news is that several companies experienced tremendous growth over the past year, including both well-known and lesser-known companies. Canopy Growth Corp. registered a modest 23 percent growth rate, while Tilray Inc. posted the strongest growth at over 340 percent. Investors may want to look between these two extremes for the best long-term opportunities.

Who Were the Best Performers?

FSD Pharma Inc. (CSE: HUGE) (OTC: FSDDF) (FSE: 0K9) was the third strongest performer with a 145.8 percent increase over the period. Based out of a former Kraft plant, the company has 25,000 sq. ft. of dedicated grow space and $55 million in funding to expand to 220,000 sq. ft., as it looks to become the largest producer. The company began harvesting in September 2018 and could produce upwards of 400 million grams of dried cannabis flower per year at full capacity.

In addition to its large facility, the company has investments in three companies that have or will go public, including High Tide, Cannara Biotech, and SciCann Therapeutics. The company also has a joint venture with Auxly Cannabis Group Inc., that will fund its Phase I buildout, and Canntab Therapeutics Ltd. (CSE: PILL) that will be manufacturing its innovative oral sustained release tablets at the former Kraft facility.

Canntab Therapeutics Ltd. (CSE: PILL) (TBF1.F) was another top performer last year with a 50 percent increase in price. With several joint venture agreements in place, the company is preparing for the near-term commercialization of its innovative oral sustained release cannabinoid formulations. These high profile deals include agreements with Emblem Inc., NewCanna SAS, and Labsco Promedica to develop and distribute the products worldwide.

Unlike many other medical cannabis firms, the company has an excellent cap structure with no need for short-term financing. The company has also applied to become a licensed producer in Canada and partnered with leading physicians to conduct clinical studies in the pain management space. Over the long-term, the company’s goal is to become the go-to cannabinoid delivery platform for doctors seeking more conventional products.

Looking Ahead

Canada’s cannabis industry is poised to continue seeing tremendous growth moving into 2019. With the legalization of edibles coming in October, investors could see a significant increase in revenue and profit margins at many licensed producers. Many licensed producers have also started to expand beyond Canada and into other global markets by leveraging the federal-level oversight that’s uniquely available in the country.

FSD Pharma and Canntab could see continued growth moving into the new year. FSD Pharma plans to continue building out its significant fully-funded footprint, while Canntab begins to commercialize its innovative delivery system. Both companies have several upcoming catalysts that investors may want to keep an eye on over the coming year.

