IEC to Present at NobleCon XV - Noble Capital Markets’ 15th Annual Investor Conference

NEWARK, N.Y., Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSE American: IEC) today announced that Jeffrey T. Schlarbaum, President & CEO, will present at NobleCon XV - Noble Capital Markets’ 15th Annual Investor Conference at the W Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Monday, January 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. ET in Studio 4. Mr. Schlarbaum will provide an overview of IEC’s operations and financial results and will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day.



/EIN News/ -- A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company's web site at www.iec-electronics.com/investors/events-presentations , and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets’ websites: www.nobleconference.com and on the new investor portal created by Noble called Channelchek: www.channelchek.com . The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website, the Noblecon website and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

About IEC Electronics

IEC Electronics is a provider of electronic manufacturing services ("EMS") to advanced technology companies that produce life-saving and mission critical products for the medical, industrial, aerospace and defense sectors. The Company specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacture of complex full system assemblies by providing on-site analytical testing laboratories, custom design and test engineering services combined with a broad array of manufacturing services encompassing electronics, interconnect solutions, and precision metalworking. As a full service EMS provider, IEC holds all appropriate certifications for the market sectors it supports including ISO 9001:2008, AS9100D, ISO 13485, and Nadcap. IEC Electronics is headquartered in Newark, NY and also has operations in Rochester, NY and Albuquerque, NM. Additional information about IEC can be found on its web site at www.iec-electronics.com .

About Noble Capital Markets

2019 marks Noble Capital Markets’ 35th anniversary. The Company is an equity-research driven, full-service, investment & merchant banking boutique focused on emerging growth companies. In addition to NobleCon, Noble hosts numerous “non-deal” corporate road shows across the Unites States and Canada. In late 2018, Noble launched Channelchek.com which features advanced market data, institutional-quality research, balanced news, videos and podcasts covering more than 6,000 emerging growth companies. There is no cost for investors to join. Members: FINRA, SIPC, MSRB. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com .

Contact: Audra Gavelis Director of Marketing & Investor Relations IEC Electronics Corp. (315) 332-4559 agavelis@iec-electronics.com







