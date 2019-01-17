Anything Technologies Media Inc. Announces it Will Launch New CBD product Lines in Major Product Demand Industries

/EIN News/ -- First Product Line to be Announced Next Week

PLACERVILLE, CA, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Anything Technologies Media (OTC: EXMT) announced today that the company plans to launch two major CBD product lines in multi-billion market space industries. These product lines are expected to increase the market share and sales for the company in 2019. These new products are expected to be announced next week and will dramatically change the landscape of the company and will enable the company to move into other business market spaces that will increase revenues and profits exponentially.

ATM believes that our new product lines will help to increase the sales and revenue of the company and to be one of the top industry leaders of all public companies selling CBD products.

Rick Wilson stated, "We are very excited to continue to announce new CBD products to our customers. We expect 2019 to be a great year for ATM as we expand our online marketing and sales efforts for our CBD health product lines.“

About Anything Technologies Media, Inc.

To Purchase ATM CBD Health products please visit:

https://anythingcbdmeds.com/cbd-shop/ or Call 800-474-8996

Thank you to all of our Instagram followers. Expect to hit 7K soon.

Please follow us on Instagram @ https://www.instagram.com/anythingcbdmeds/

Anything Technologies Media is a manufacturing and marketing company involved in the sales and marketing of CBD Health products. ATM is the parent company of subsidiary Corporations and is focused on partnerships and acquisitions in new technologies and manufacturing sectors. The company and partners each have their own professional management team with extensive backgrounds in finance, manufacturing, marketing and distribution. ATM's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expect," "anticipates," "plans," and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements.

Anything Technologies Media Inc. rick@anythingmediainc.com 800-474-8996



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.