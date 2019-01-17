Quotient Limited to Report Fiscal Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

JERSEY, Channel Islands, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT), a commercial-stage diagnostics company, today announced that financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2018, will be released before market open on Thursday, January 31, 2019.



Quotient will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter financial results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time the same day. Participants may access the call by dialing 1-877-407-0784 in the U.S. or 1-201-689-8560 outside the U.S. The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's website at www.quotientbd.com .

A replay of this conference call will be available through February 7, 2019 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 in the U.S. or 1-412-317-6671 outside the U.S. The replay access code is 13686635.

Quotient is a commercial-stage diagnostics company committed to reducing healthcare costs and improving patient care through the provision of innovative tests within established markets. With an initial focus on blood grouping and serological disease screening, Quotient is developing its proprietary MosaiQ™ technology platform to offer a breadth of tests that is unmatched by existing commercially available transfusion diagnostic instrument platforms. The company's operations are based in Edinburgh, Scotland; Eysins, Switzerland and Newtown, Pennsylvania.

The Quotient logo and MosaiQ™ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Quotient Limited and its subsidiaries in various jurisdictions.

CONTACT: Christopher Lindop, Chief Financial Officer, chris.lindop@quotientbd.com; +41 (0)799 61 69 38



