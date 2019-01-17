City of Fort Lauderdale Selects Envision Solar’s EV ARC™ Product for Fleet Services

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envision Solar International, Inc., (OTCQB: EVSI) (“Envision Solar,” or the “Company”), the leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, announced the City of Fort Lauderdale has selected the Company’s EV ARC™ product to provide emission-free EV charging for its fleet vehicles.



/EIN News/ -- “The unique design of the solar power EV charging system eliminated the need to install additional electrical infrastructure. The unit will be used to charge four new electric vehicles that will be used by Fleet Services as loaner vehicles. In this way, we hope to promote the electric vehicle to drivers within the City. The benefits go beyond emissions reductions to include elimination of oil changes and other positive environmental aspects of the electric vehicles and solar charging,” said Sandy Leonard, City of Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale’s Fleet Services section selected the EV ARC™ product to increase energy security and reduce the carbon footprint of the city by using an off-grid EV charging solution. The EV ARC™ continues to charge EVs and supply power when the utility grid is unavailable due to a blackout or other interruption. The solar-powered EV ARC™ product is also equipped with an emergency power (E-Power) panel, providing the city’s first responders with a reliable source of energy during a crisis. The EV ARC™ product’s environmentally impact-free deployment, which is performed in minutes, and its capability to provide power independent of the electrical grid are significant differentiators when comparing the product to grid-tied options.

“Rising sea levels and an increased incidence of severe weather will impact coastal communities in Florida especially where electrical infrastructure is concerned,” said Desmond Wheatley, Envision Solar’s CEO. “Envision’s products will help to keep the city’s vital services moving when traditional solutions fail. That’s great news for the citizens and it’s good news for our continued growth.”

The City of Fort Lauderdale Fleet Services is committed to reducing the environmental impact of fleet operations by purchasing more fuel-efficient vehicles and finding innovative ways to decrease fuel consumption. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection has implemented sustainability programs to promote green transportation in Florida businesses, schools and homes. As the number of EVs on Florida's roads grow, there will be an increasing requirement for the unique benefits offered by the EV ARC™ off-grid, solar charging solution. In locations prone to natural disasters or other grid interruptions, the EV ARC™ serves as a powerful disaster preparedness tool. Envision Solar considers municipalities, businesses and schools in Florida as likely areas of significant future growth.

Invented and manufactured in California, the patented EV ARC™ and EV ARC™ HP products fit inside single parking spaces without reducing available parking. EV ARC™ generates enough clean solar electricity to power up to 225 miles of EV driving in a day. EV ARC™ HP DC fast charging systems provide up to 1100 miles per day. The EV ARC™ system’s solar electrical generation is enhanced by EnvisionTrak™ (patented) which causes the solar array to follow the sun, generating up to 25% more electricity than a fixed array. The energy is stored in the EV ARC™ product’s on-board energy storage for charging day or night, and to provide EV charging and emergency power during grid failure. The EV ARC™ product is a permanent solution that provides Level I, Level II and DC Fast Charging but because it requires no trenching, foundations or installation work of any kind, it is deployed in minutes and can be moved to a new location with ease. EV ARC™ products are manufactured in the company’s San Diego facility by combat veterans, individuals with disabilities, and other minority demographics and highly talented, mission-driven team members.

About Envision Solar International, Inc.

Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com, is a sustainable technology innovation company whose unique and patented products include the EV ARC™ and the Solar Tree® with EnvisionTrak™ patented solar tracking, SunCharge™ solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC™ technology energy storage, and EnvisionMedia solar advertising displays.

Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the OTC Bulletin Board under the symbol [EVSI]. For more information visit www.envisionsolar.com , call (858) 799-4583. Follow us on social to keep up with the latest news: Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This, Envision Solar International, Inc., Press Release may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events or our expected future results that are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements in this report other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results. Statements contemplating or making assumptions regarding actual or potential sales, market size, and demand, prospective business contracts, customer orders, trends or operating results also constitute forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ substantially from those indicated in forwarding-looking statements because our business is subject to significant economic, competitive, regulatory, business and industry risks which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Our operating results, financial condition, and business performance may be adversely affected by a general decline in the economy, unavailability of capital or financing for our prospective customers to purchase products and services from us, competition, changes in regulations, a decline in the demand for solar energy, a lack of profitability, a decline in our stock price, and other risks. We may not have adequate capital, financing or cash flow to sustain our business or implement our business plans. Current results and trends are not necessarily indicative of future results that we may achieve.

Contact:

Lucia Asbury

Envision Solar International, Inc.

(858) 799-4583

gosolar@envisionsolar.com



