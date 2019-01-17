Join INFINITI and Take a Timeout to Vote For Your Favorite NCAA® Coach This College Basketball Season

INFINITI introduces its “Timeout for the win,” #TIMEOUTFTW, campaign to help defeat cancer this National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA®) basketball season.

During the 2019 season, INFINITI is donating a total of $1 million to Coaches vs. Cancer with the help of the American Cancer Society, 48 coaches and fans.

Fans are encouraged to take a #TIMEOUTFTW and vote for their favorite coaches to support the fight against cancer.

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INFINITI enters NCAA® basketball’s most exciting and competitive season with a new campaign that asks coaches, students, alumni and fans to participate in defeating everyone’s rival – cancer – by taking a “timeout for the win” (#TIMEOUTFTW).

During the INFINITI “timeout for the win” campaign, fans are encouraged to take a #TIMEOUTFTW and vote for their favorite coaches to support the fight against cancer.





The INFINITI campaign comes to life through partnerships with the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC), NCAA®, ESPN, and the American Cancer Society. Between Jan. 14 and March 11, 48 NCAA® Division I men’s basketball coaches will compete for fan votes to win the bragging rights and the highest percentage of the $600,000 INFINITI will donate to Coaches vs. Cancer, a nationwide collaboration between the American Cancer Society and the NABC.

“Men’s basketball coaches know that timeouts can be crucial factors in winning games and they also know that the INFINITI ‘timeout for the win’ campaign is critical in winning the battle to cure cancer,” said Jim Haney, NABC Executive Director. “We are extremely grateful to have the continued generosity of INFINITI and hope that college basketball fans across America will take part and vote to support their teams and coaches.”

The competition harnesses the competitive nature of fans, schools and coaches so that, regardless of their biggest on-court rivals, everyone comes together in the fight against cancer. While only one coach will earn the ultimate bragging rights, INFINITI has guaranteed a total donation of $1 million to the American Cancer Society at the season’s end.

"All of us at the American Cancer Society and Coaches vs. Cancer are excited for this expanded partnership with INFINITI. Coaches around the country have been impacted by cancer and together with their teams and fans are truly helping us attack this disease from every angle," said Sharon Byers, Chief Development, Marketing and Communications Officer for the American Cancer Society. "This campaign and the support of INFINITI will help us save more lives from cancer, and we deeply appreciate this commitment to fight our biggest rival."

Take a #TIMEOUTFTW

Throughout the two months, fans will determine the winner by voting at www.infinititimeout.com . Fans can also cast additional votes on social media by posting a photo of them taking a timeout and including #TIMEOUTFTW with their coach’s social handle or the hashtag: #CoachFirstNameLastName.

“Now in our ninth year in partnership with the NABC, NCAA and ESPN, we look forward to another successful season of raising money for the American Cancer Society,” said Phil O’Connor, Director, INFINITI Marketing Communications and Media. “We encourage fans to take a timeout from their daily lives to vote for their favorite coaches in this friendly competition that supports the fight against cancer.”

$360,000 will be donated to Coaches vs. Cancer in the name of the coach with the most votes at the end of the season. The remaining funds will be divided between the 2nd and 3rd place and donated to Coaches vs. Cancer on their behalf.

The challenge is also promoted across ESPN digital and broadcast networks including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN.com and several social media platforms.

About INFINITI

INFINITI Motor Company Ltd. is headquartered in Hong Kong with representations in 50 markets around the world. The INFINITI brand was launched in 1989. Its range of luxury automobiles is currently built in manufacturing facilities in Japan, North America, United Kingdom and China. INFINITI design studios are located in Atsugi-Shi near Yokohama, London, San Diego and Beijing. INFINITI will electrify its entire lineup from 2021 onward. The brand has been widely acclaimed for its industry-leading client services, ranking #1 in customer satisfaction with Dealer Service among Luxury Brands by J.D. Power and being a most trusted luxury brand according to AMCI, as well as its world’s first driver assistance technologies and daring designs. From the 2016 season, INFINITI is a technical partner of the Renault Sport Formula One team, contributing its expertise in hybrid performance.

Find more information about INFINITI, its industry leading technologies and the all-new 2019 QX50 midsize luxury crossover at www.infinitiusa.com . You can also follow INFINITI USA on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and see all our latest videos on YouTube .

About the National Association of Basketball Coaches

Located in Kansas City, Missouri, the NABC was founded in 1927 by Forrest “Phog” Allen, the legendary basketball coach at the University of Kansas. Allen, a student of James Naismith, the inventor of basketball, organized coaches into this collective group to serve as Guardians of the Game. The NABC currently claims nearly 5,000 members consisting primarily of university and college men’s basketball coaches. All members of the NABC are expected to uphold the core values of being a Guardian of the Game by bringing attention to the positive aspects of the sport of basketball and the role coaches play in the academic and athletic lives of today’s student-athletes. The four core values of being a Guardian of the Game are advocacy, leadership, service and education. Additional information about the NABC, its programs and membership, can be found at www.nabc.com .

About Coaches vs. Cancer

For over 25 years, the Coaches vs. Cancer program has united basketball coaches and fans nationwide in collaboration with the American Cancer Society and the National Association of Basketball Coaches to defeat a common enemy: cancer. With your passion and dedicated support, the impact has been felt in communities nationwide. Through fundraising and education initiatives including Suits And Sneakers Week and the 3-Point Challenge, Coaches vs. Cancer has worked together with the Society to help increase the number of cancer survivors to more than 15 million strong. The fight isn’t over, and we need you on our team. To learn more about the Coaches vs. Cancer program, visit coachesvscancer.org or visit us on social media at @CoachesvsCancer.

