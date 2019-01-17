SURGE HOLDINGS, INC. COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF STAKE IN CENTERCOM GLOBAL BPO

Centercom Provides Surge a Competitive Advantage and Core Infrastructure to Significantly Scale Revenue in 2019 Growth Strategy.

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surge Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: SURG), the Las Vegas-based Technology, Telecom and Blockchain FinTech Software company announces today the completion of an agreement to acquire a 40% equity ownership of Centercom Global, S.A. de C.V (“Centercom”). Centercom is a dynamic operations center currently providing Surge sales support, customer service, IT infrastructure design, graphic media, database programming, software development, revenue assurance, lead generation, and other various operational support services for SURG.

Brian Cox, CEO of SURG, said “I am pleased to report the smooth closing of our agreement with Centercom. We now have the accessible bilingual human capital to support our strategic plan to grow the right way. As an example, the Centercom CTO is already at our administrative HQ in Memphis, working directly with our Surge CTO, planning for our next generation data center in advance of new product rollouts such as the SurgePays Reloadable Visa Card for the underbanked.”

The primary Centercom initiatives to support SURG 2019 growth plans are:

Assisting in on-boarding SurgePays Portal into over 40,000 retail locations and subsequent ongoing white glove support

Aggressively marketing new “Free Wireless Service” program to substantially grow customer base while beefing up customer service

Launch SurgePays Reloadable Visa Card by end of 1 st Quarter

Quarter Support our IT infrastructure including database management

Upsell-related FinTech products to our existing customer base to increase revenue

Cox further added, “I cannot emphasize enough to our shareholders that the foundation work for my build out checklist has been successfully completed as promised. The key indicators for Surge success and my new checklist and focus for 2019 is to increase our customer base across all product verticals, grow our retail distribution network and incorporate more products to accelerate the growth of top-line revenue. Centercom resources support these initiatives and allow me to think and go big, including exploring strategic acquisitions, without worrying about methodically scaling growth.”

About Surge Holdings:

Surge Holdings a publicly-traded company that wholly owns subsidiaries that utilize emerging technology to improve the quality of life for the unbanked, under-banked, and the overlooked. The majority of the consolidated earnings currently originate from Telecom and FinTech. Current holdings include Telecommunications, Blockchain FinTech Software as a Service (SaaS) and Social Media Digital Marketing. Surge Holdings, Inc is traded under the stock ticker symbol: SURG.

About Centercom BPO:

Located in Colonia Escalón, El Salvador, Centercom Global BPO provides 24/7 bilingual customer service, sales conversions, provisioning IT solutions, software development, graphic design, and programming services. While specializing in small to medium-sized businesses, Centercom BPO customizes solutions based on budget, needs, and goals.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described by the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

