PLUS™ Launches 4th Limited Edition Cannabis Infused Gummies: The People’s Favorite Choice, Pink Lemonade

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Popular demand inspired Plus Products (“PLUS™”) to create the fourth limited edition of its market-leading infused gummies- Pink Lemonade. The gummies are available for a limited time at select dispensaries in California, and this year a portion of the proceeds from the launch will be donated to the National Parks Foundation.



PLUS Pink Lemonade flavored gummies are a twist on a classic flavor that strikes the perfect balance between sweet and tangy. They are precisely dosed with 3.5mg of THC and 1.5mg CBD. These Sativa gummies are sure to melt away the winter chill and leave you feeling delightfully refreshed.

"Many people ask us how we come up with our new limited-edition flavors and the answer is, our customers. Pink Lemonade was our most popular flavor among consumers during in-store product tests,” said Jake Heimark, CEO of PLUS. “Not only do we have an exceptional new product to offer, we are donating a portion of our sales to the National Park Foundation, a great organization whose main goal is to protect those treasured landscapes for generations to come.”

Listening to its customers through its "experimental series" of limited edition/seasonal products allows PLUS to continue to develop high quality products that consumers love.

Past limited-edition products include Holiday Bliss Cranberry & Shortbread; Valentine’s Day Rose & Vanilla; and for Pride Week, Rainbow Sorbet.

About Plus Products

The Company is a branded products manufacturer based in California. Its products consist of cannabis-infused edibles, which it sells to both the regulated medicinal and adult-use recreational markets. PLUSTM is currently one of the fastest-growing edible brands in California with the State’s top-selling products.

The Company’s mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable - that starts with manufacturing high-quality products delivering consistent experiences. All products are produced in the Company’s dedicated food-safe cannabis manufacturing facility in southern California.

Jessica Bornn

Director of Investor Relations

ir@plusproducts.com

Tel +1 650.223.5478

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws.

