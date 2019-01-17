Moleculin Announces Dr. James L. Abbruzzese, Chief of Medical Oncology Division at Duke University, Joins Science Advisory Board

Dr. Abbruzzese to add significant pancreatic cancer expertise to advance drug development

HOUSTON, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moleculin Biotech, Inc., (Nasdaq: MBRX) ("Moleculin" or the "Company"), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of oncology drug candidates, all of which are based on license agreements with The University of Texas System on behalf of the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, today announced that Dr. James L. Abbruzzese, Chief of Oncology at Duke University has joined Moleculin’s Science Advisory Board.

“We are honored to have Dr. Abbruzzese, a distinguished medical oncologist join our Science Advisory Board,” commented Walter Klemp, Moleculin’s Chairman and CEO. “Dr. Abbruzzese is recognized as one of the world’s leading experts in the clinical study and treatment of pancreatic cancer and the addition of his expertise will be invaluable to our efforts on developing a potential treatment for pancreatic cancer.”

“Pancreatic cancer is a challenging disease and identifying new treatment options is a top priority,” said Dr. Abbruzzese. “Moleculin has two diverse and innovative technologies that may have the potential in treating pancreatic cancer. I’m looking forward to working with the Moleculin team to bring these technologies into the clinic.”

Dr. James L. Abbruzzese is the Chief of the Division of Medical Oncology at Duke University, and Member of the Duke Cancer Institute at Durham, North Carolina. Abbruzzese earned his medical degree with honors from the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine and completed his residency in Internal Medicine at Johns Hopkins Hospital. He also completed clinical fellowships in Infectious Diseases at the Johns Hopkins and in Medical Oncology and Medical Oncology Research Laboratory of Neoplastic Disease Mechanisms at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute of Harvard Medical School. Abbruzzese has spent most of his professional career at M.D. Anderson, where he rose through the ranks to his current leadership positions as Chairman of the Department of Gastrointestinal Medical Oncology and Associate Vice-Provost for Clinical Research.

Among his many accomplishments, Abbruzzese is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians and Fellow of the American Society of Clinical Oncology. He has co-authored more than 400 research publications and currently serves as Chair of the Clinical Trials and Translational Research Advisory Committee of the National Cancer Institute. View Dr. James Abbruzzese’s publications on PubMed:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/?term=Abbruzzese+James+L

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of oncology drug candidates, all of which are based on discoveries made at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. The Company’s clinical stage drugs are Annamycin, an anthracycline designed to avoid multidrug resistance mechanisms with little to no cardiotoxicity being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia, more commonly referred to as AML, and WP1066, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer and AML. Moleculin Biotech is also engaged in preclinical development of additional drug candidates, including additional STAT3 inhibitors and compounds targeting the metabolism of tumors.

