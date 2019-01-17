Zonetail is pleased to announce that Reetu Gupta of Easton’s Group of Hotels has accepted a position on Zonetail’s Board of Directors

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) (“Zonetail” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Reetu Gupta, the CEO and President of The Gupta Group and Easton’s Group of Hotels has accepted a position on Zonetail’s Board of Directors.



Reetu Gupta has worked in the real estate and hospitality industries for over twenty years. Since achieving her MBA in 2008, Reetu quickly added hotels to the Easton’s Group of Hotels portfolio while also diversifying the company’s assets into residential and commercial real estate in 2012, launching The Gupta Group.

Reetu has been awarded Canada’s Top 40 Under 40® in 2017, and the Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce Female Entrepreneur of the Year Award in 2018, among others.

In 2017, Reetu and her brother Suraj co-founded Rogue Insight Capital (“Rogue”); The Gupta Group’s angel investment and venture capital arm. Suraj, CIO for The Gupta Group and President & CEO of Rogue, is leading the company’s diversification strategies, and Rogue participated in Zonetail’s most recent round of funding.

Mark Holmes, President and CEO stated, “Strategic investment is always an asset and we were very excited to have Rogue Insight Capital invest in our recent round of financing and we are thrilled to have Reetu join Zonetail’s board. Her experience in both the hotel and condo industries provides a wealth of leadership to Zonetail’s Board of Directors and our continued growth and success.”

The Zonetail hotel and condo platforms connect hotel guests and condo residents to the amenities and services of their building through the convenience of their personal mobile device. Included on the platforms are ‘Explore’ sections where paid advertising appears to highlight the businesses and services surrounding each building that the residents and guests are in need of.

Reetu Gupta said, “We have worked with Mark for many years, and when he met with Suraj and myself to share his latest venture, Zonetail, we knew it was something we needed to be involved with. We tailor our investment portfolio towards companies that have a direct relationship with our core businesses, and with Zonetail working in both the hotel and condo space, we couldn’t have asked for a better fit.”

The Easton’s Group of Hotels has begun adopting the Zonetail hotel platform, and future plans include the adoption of the Zonetail condo platform with the residential/condo arm of The Gupta Group.

Zonetail is a mobile technology company that provides an anchored local mobile platform for hotels and condominiums. Zonetail provides hotel guests and condo residents with access to and interaction with building amenities and services as well as surrounding restaurants, stores, services, entertainment, and businesses. Zonetail has over 25,000 hotels, including over 50% of the hotels in the United States and over 2,000 condominium buildings, representing over 400,000 units in its portfolio. The Company has offices in Toronto, Ontario and San Dimas, California.

For more information please visit https://zonetail.com/

About The Easton’s Group of Hotels

The Easton’s Group of Hotels, A Steve Gupta Company, is a major force in the hospitality and service industry with 17 hotels under ownership. Its flagship hotels include industry - renowned brands such as Marriott, Starwood, Hilton, and IHG. With a dynamic leadership team and an abiding passion for excellence Easton’s Group’s core advantages are prime locations, premium quality and superb service. Every Easton's Group hotel is located to cater to the needs of its clientele while being on the cutting edge of offering the best advantages to its guests. For more information, visit www.eastonsgroup.com

About The Gupta Group

The Easton's Group of Hotels' parent company and Residential Real Estate arm, The Gupta Group company first entered the condominium market in 2012 with its successful King Blue project, followed by Dundas Square Gardens, and The Rosedale on Bloor.

With its deep roots in the hotel industry, The Gupta Group has brought its extensive hospitality experience to the condominium market. With services akin to those found in hotels and resorts, and amenities customized to a building’s anticipated demographics, the Gupta Group’s residential projects offer a level of added value that has made these developments highly coveted and some of the most successful recent projects in the Greater Toronto Area. For more information, visit www.guptagroup.ca



About Rogue Insight Capital Ltd.

Rogue Insight Capital is an angel investment and venture capital firm that finds visionaries who dare to transform the world around them through innovative businesses. With a multi-million dollar investment pool under management, and a mandate of finding, funding and coaching great young companies from inception to a successful exit, Rogue mentors their portfolio entrepreneurs by providing strategy and a robust network, building teams, serving on boards and fundraising. As the private equity arm of the Gupta Group, Canada’s largest private hotel development firm and award-winning commercial and residential developers, Rogue offers significant resources that allow burgeoning companies to spread their wings.

Led by the sibling team of Suraj and Reetu Gupta, Rogue Insight Capital currently manages investments across five continents and various verticals including Artificial Intelligence, CleanTech, FinTech, PropTech, Robotics, and more. Rogue is looking to change the game of start-up investing, and is actively seeking new opportunities. For more information, visit www.rogueinsightcapital.com

Contact Information:

Mark Holmes, President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (416) 583-3773 ext. 228

mark@zonetail.com

Media Enquiries:

Milad Zareian

Telephone: (416) 583-3773 ext. 226

media@zonetail.com

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements that relate to Zonetail’s current expectations and views of future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “aim”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “seek”, “believe”, ”potential”, “continue”, “is/are likely to” or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections about the growth of Zonetail’s business, potential distribution partnerships and/or clients, and related business strategy. Such statements, estimates and projections may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time-to-time. Zonetail undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analysis made by Zonetail in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors Zonetail believes are appropriate, and, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Zonetail believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, prospective purchasers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.



