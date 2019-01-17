Yandex to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on February 15th

/EIN News/ -- MOSCOW and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yandex (NASDAQ: YNDX) today announced it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018, on Friday, February 15, 2019. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (4:00 p.m. Moscow time, 1:00 p.m. London time) to review and discuss the Company’s results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018.



Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results Conference Call

Friday, February 15, 2019

8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (4:00 p.m. Moscow time, 1:00 p.m. London time)

Live Call

US: +1 866 966 1396

UK/International: +44 (0) 844 571 8892

Russia: 8 10 800 2357 5011

Passcode: 8199859

Replay

US: +1 866 331 1332

UK/International: +44 (0) 844 571 8951

Russia: +7 495 249 9138

Passcode: 8199859

Available until February 22, 2019

Webcast

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/g8ucpyib

About Yandex

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) is a technology company that builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning. Our goal is to help consumers and businesses better navigate the online and offline world. Since 1997, we have delivered world-class, locally relevant search and information services. Additionally, we have developed market-leading on-demand transportation services, navigation products, and other mobile applications for millions of consumers across the globe. Yandex, which has 30 offices worldwide, has been listed on the NASDAQ since 2011.

More information on Yandex can be found at http://company.yandex.com .

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Katya Zhukova

Phone: +7 495 974-3538

E-mail: askIR@yandex-team.ru

Media Relations

Ilya Grabovskiy

Phone: +7 495 739-7000

E-mail: pr@yandex-team.com



