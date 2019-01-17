Yandex to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on February 15th
/EIN News/ -- MOSCOW and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yandex (NASDAQ: YNDX) today announced it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018, on Friday, February 15, 2019. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (4:00 p.m. Moscow time, 1:00 p.m. London time) to review and discuss the Company’s results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results Conference Call
Friday, February 15, 2019
8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (4:00 p.m. Moscow time, 1:00 p.m. London time)
Live Call
US: +1 866 966 1396
UK/International: +44 (0) 844 571 8892
Russia: 8 10 800 2357 5011
Passcode: 8199859
Replay
US: +1 866 331 1332
UK/International: +44 (0) 844 571 8951
Russia: +7 495 249 9138
Passcode: 8199859
Available until February 22, 2019
Webcast
https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/g8ucpyib
About Yandex
Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) is a technology company that builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning. Our goal is to help consumers and businesses better navigate the online and offline world. Since 1997, we have delivered world-class, locally relevant search and information services. Additionally, we have developed market-leading on-demand transportation services, navigation products, and other mobile applications for millions of consumers across the globe. Yandex, which has 30 offices worldwide, has been listed on the NASDAQ since 2011.
More information on Yandex can be found at http://company.yandex.com.
Contacts:
Investor Relations
Katya Zhukova
Phone: +7 495 974-3538
E-mail: askIR@yandex-team.ru
Media Relations
Ilya Grabovskiy
Phone: +7 495 739-7000
E-mail: pr@yandex-team.com
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.