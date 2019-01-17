Deep Sky Mobile Announces Unlimited Phone, Text, Data for $39.99 a Month

/EIN News/ -- TULSA, OK, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Deep Sky Mobile, a partnership between AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM) and AI VentureTech, Inc, announces the launch of Unlimited mobile phone service for an introductory price of only $39.99 per month.



Deep Sky Mobile announces the launch of their mobile service, utilizing the Sprint network, offering unlimited phone, text, and data for an introductory price of only $39.99 per month.



Under the partnership, both companies will work to begin a comprehensive marketing campaign to build up subscribers, and market the Deep Sky Mobile brand name. In our first step to building subscribers to our mobile service, we are offering an introductory rate of $39.99 for the first 100 subscribers, which will then increase to a standard $45 per month for Unlimited service, which is still competitive to others in the market.



Online Activation



Users can switch online by activating a PCS compatible device through our activation page and becoming a member of the Deep Sky Mobile network.



Simply input your phone’s MEID and SIM card number through our activation page, and begin taking advantage of our unlimited phone, text, and data service. That’s it!



To learn more visit www.deepskymobile.com/unlimited/



Additional Pricing Plans



This is our initial launch and we will be working on building up both our sales and customer support network to establish brand loyalty and retention with our subscribers moving forward. In the near future, we will be offering additional pricing packages, such as unlimited phone, text, and lower data packages to fit into consumer budgets for monthly mobile service.



The ultimate goal for Deep Sky Mobile in 2019 is to achieve 5,000 to 10,000 subscribers, which at $45 a month could start generating solid revenues for the companies’ operations, and expansions.



For technical support contact: support@deepskymobile.com



For questions regarding the company and potential partnerships, please contact: info@aiventuretech.com



Deep Sky Enterprise



Deep Sky Enterprise will focus on more advanced mobile solutions such as network tracking for Smart Homes, IoT, Edge Computing, and enterprise networking with both 4G and pre 5G capabilities. Edge Computing technology aims to harness the power of cloud computing and artificial intelligence while addressing the need for low latency, privacy, and reliability of many use-cases.



Some of the applications to be developed include:



- Virtual Reality Games

- Internet of Things (IoT) and Smart Homes

- Virtual Assistants and Business Applications

- Health and Education Applications

- Broadband Content and Entertainment

- AI Enabled Intelligent Phone Applications

- Cloud Storage and Management

- Autonomous Vehicles and Robotics



The launch of mobile service under Deep Sky Mobile is only the first step in our larger vision of building Deep Sky Mobile into a major mobile, and communication cloud enterprise company within the AI and IoT market.

About Deep Sky Mobile

Deep Sky Mobile is a development stage partnership between AppSwarm, Inc. (OTC:SWRM), and AI VentureTech, Inc., focused on providing mobile services for both the consumer and enterprise market. The goal is to develop Deep Sky Mobile as an alternative carrier for users seeking higher broadband Phone, Text, and Data services. Deep Sky Enterprise will focus on more advanced mobile solutions such as tracking network for driverless cars, drones, Smart Homes, Smart City's, IoT, and enterprise networking off our early stage 5G Cloud Platform providing both 4G and pre 5G capabilities. www.deepskymobile.com

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com, or follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm or Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm



About AI VentureTech

AI VentureTech, Inc. is an early stage development team focused on the areas of artificial intelligence, automation, and robotics. The Company's technology accelerator division seeks out disruptive startups within the areas of business analytics, data mining, machine learning, artificial intelligence, visualization tools, predictive modeling, and cloud advanced analysis by assisting them with access to funding and consulting in the area of mergers and acquisitions. www.aiventuretech.com



Forward-Looking Statements:

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

Contacts: AppSwarm, Inc. 888-886-8583 info@app-swarm.com AI VentureTech, Inc. 347-483-0121 info@aiventuretech.com



