/EIN News/ -- Metso to deliver a large-scale pellet plant to Tata Steel in India

Metso Corporation press release, January 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. EET.

Metso has won a significant order to deliver a large-scale iron ore pellet plant and related engineering services to Tata Steel for the expansion of the Kalinganagar operation located in Odisha state in India. The order has been booked in Metso's 4th quarter 2018 orders received.

The new pellet plant will be equipped with capability to utilize a dual fuel burner and a burner management system that will enable the use of iron ore feed from different sources, optimizing the overall cost of production, including the fuel type and consumption.

"Metso and Tata Steel have a history of more than 25 years of successful cooperation. We take this much-valued partnership and the confidence in our know-how as clear indicators that we have been able to meet their business needs in a fast-changing business environment. In line with our value proposition, we will assist Tata Steel in minimizing fuel consumption and reducing their carbon footprint in pellet production," says Victor Tapia, President, Metso's Mining Equipment business area.

Tata Steel Limited is amongst the largest steel-producing companies globally, with manufacturing operations in 26 countries and crude deliveries of about 28 million tons in 2017. Operational since 2015, the Kalinganagar plant is one of Tata Steel's key manufacturing locations in India.

"Working together with Tata Steel over the years, we have developed a strong understanding of their business and of what adds value to their operation; this understanding helps us to deliver the required performance. On that account, we were able to design a pelletizing solution that enables the lowest cost per ton of pellet produced while providing flexibility for varying qualities of feed to optimize the production quality and rate," says Kamal Pahuja, SVP Indian market area at Metso.

Today, Metso is the leading player in pelletizing in India. This order is Metso's first iron ore pellet plant solution for Tata Steel. In summer 2018, Metso reported its largest-ever pellet plant delivery to JSW Steel.

