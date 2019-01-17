Statement of the Chairperson of the Commission on the terrorist attack in Nairobi

The Chairperson of the Commission of the African Union (AU), Moussa Faki Mahamat, condemns in the strongest possible terms the terrorist attack that took place today against innocent civilians in Nairobi, Kenya. He expresses his deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.

The Chairperson of the Commission stresses that this cowardly attack, once again, underlines the imperative for renewed and reinvigorated efforts to combat terrorism throughout the continent. He commends the swift response by the security forces of Kenya and expresses the solidarity of the AU with the government and people of Kenya.

The Chairperson of the Commission reiterates the AU’s commitment to continue working with its Member States and partners in the fight against terrorism throughout the continent, as well as to pursue its efforts to stabilize the situation in Somalia and the fight against al-Shabaab, through its Mission in Somalia (AMISOM)



