CGG: Sercel and Apave Enter Strategic Partnership for Structural Health Monitoring

Sercel and Apave Enter Strategic Partnership for Structural Health Monitoring

/EIN News/ -- Paris, France - January 17, 2019

CGG announced today that Sercel has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Apave for the delivery of a structural health monitoring (SHM) solution.

The partnership brings together Sercel's high-end sensor technology and Apave's expertise as a specialist in structural health monitoring. Sercel will also take advantage of Apave's strong international presence to develop an innovative solution for permanent structural monitoring that is designed to help operators of structures and infrastructure around the world with decision-making.

Sercel and Apave aim to bring their solution to market in 2019 and begin commercial deployment in France in early 2020.

Pascal Rouiller, CEO of Sercel, said: "With the inevitable aging of infrastructure around the world, SHM is a high-potential market and one that is particularly well suited for sensor technologies developed by Sercel. We are delighted to be joining forces with such a major industry player as Apave to bring an innovative solution based on the very latest technology and expertise to operators of structures and infrastructure wherever they are located around the world."

Jean-Christophe Protais, CEO, APAVE, said: "Apave and CGG, through its Sercel subsidiary, have entered into a partnership that brings together innovative technology and tried and tested expertise for buildings and infrastructure. Through this alliance we will develop a solution for monitoring the integrity of buildings and structures in real time to prolong their life cycle."

Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO, CGG, said: "I look forward to Sercel's diversification into structural health monitoring through this strategic partnership with Apave, enabling us to jointly develop a high-tech and innovative monitoring solution."

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a fully integrated Geoscience company providing leading geological, geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. Through its three complementary businesses of Equipment, Acquisition and Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir (GGR), CGG brings value across all aspects of natural resource exploration and exploitation. CGG employs around 5,200 people around the world, all with a Passion for Geoscience and working together to deliver the best solutions to its customers. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).





Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations

Christophe Barnini

Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11

E-Mail: : invrelparis@cgg.com



Investor Relations

Matthieu Lugez

Tel: +33 1 64 47 35 46

E-mail: : invrelparis@cgg.com









Attachment



