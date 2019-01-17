Trelleborg Presents its Recently Expanded Healthcare & Medical Capabilities at MD&M West

ANAHEIM, Calif., Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Trelleborg ’s recent acquisition of Minnesota-based Sil-Pro, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions has expanded its product and service offering in the healthcare and medical industry and has emerged as one of the world's leading manufacturers of solutions for high precision, complex, implantable medical components and devices. These capabilities will be highlighted at Booth 2819 at MD&M-West, which will be held in Anaheim, California from February 5 to 7, 2019. Sil-Pro will also be exhibiting at MD&M-West in Booth 2493.



The acquisition of Sil-Pro was closed on January 2, 2019. Sil-Pro delivers custom silicone and thermoplastic solutions for complex engineering challenges and brings more than 20 years of experience partnering with medical device companies. Its product offering complements the existing portfolio of Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, including the capabilities added following the 2016 acquisition of SSF (Specialty Silicone Fabricators).

“We’re looking forward to being able to leverage and share our expertise in custom silicone and thermoplastic solutions,” says Brian Higgins, Director of Business Development for Sil-Pro. “We’re also excited to be a part of the larger Trelleborg Group and collaborating with its other facilities. We see this being of mutual benefit to both our customers, and the Sil-Pro team.”

Ursula Nollenberger, Product Line Director for Global Elastomer Operations at Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, says: “Sil-Pro bolsters our existing manufacturing footprint with enhanced capabilities in medical silicone and thermoplastic processing, component machining and assembly. We have great synergies on the engineering side with outstanding expertise in product and process development, tool making, and automation. We share a mindset of solving customers’ application challenges with innovative high-quality and cost-effective engineered solutions.”

Andrew Gaillard, Global Director of the Healthcare and Medical Segment at Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, says: “Trelleborg is excited to share its new Sil-Pro partnership and enhanced portfolio at MD&M West. In addition, we are showcasing our manufacturing processes, advanced healthcare and medical solutions in elastomer and thermoplastic materials, and the latest applications for implantable silicones as carriers of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs).”

One of the most significant innovations that will be demonstrated in the booth at MD&M West, will be solutions for drug-eluting devices. Over the past years there has been a stepped change in the treatment and control of medical conditions leading to the rapid growth and development of drug-device combination products. Specifically, it entails those that elute regular controlled doses of drugs precisely and consistently to a treatment area.

“We see enormous potential in this area of innovation where APIs are incorporated into silicone,” concludes Gaillard. “These and other capabilities will be highlighted at MDM West. We invite you to stop at one of our two booths and meet with our expert team to discuss your next application.”

For further information on the healthcare and medical portfolio of Trelleborg Sealing Solutions go to www.trelleborg-lifesciences.com/whitepapers where two whitepapers can be downloaded on drug-eluting devices including test results for the impregnation of API in vulcanized silicone.

Trelleborg Sealing Solutions is one of the world’s leading developers, manufacturers and suppliers of precision seals, bearings and custom-molded polymer components. It focuses on meeting the most demanding needs of aerospace, automotive and general industrial customers with innovative solutions. Its network extends to over 25 production facilities and more than 50 marketing companies globally. The business area accelerates the progress of its customers through outstanding local support, an unrivalled product range including patented products and proprietary materials, a portfolio of established brands, unique process offerings, its Service PLUS value chain solution and ‘Ease of Doing Business’ philosophy. www.tss.trelleborg.com

About the Trelleborg Group

Trelleborg is a world leader in engineered polymer solutions that seal, damp and protect critical applications in demanding environments. Its innovative engineered solutions accelerate performance for customers in a sustainable way. The Trelleborg Group has annual sales of about SEK 32 billion (EUR 3.28billion, USD 3.69 billion) and operations in about 50 countries. The Group comprises five business areas: Trelleborg Coated Systems, Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Offshore & Construction, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions and Trelleborg Wheel Systems. The Trelleborg share has been listed on the Stock Exchange since 1964 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. www.trelleborg.com .



