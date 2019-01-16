Hoyer Statement on House Republicans' Latest Refusal to End the Trump Shutdown

“Today, House Democrats once again voted to reopen government while 187 House Republicans voted to keep it shut down. Meanwhile, 800,000 federal employees and their families are finding it harder to make ends meet, and Americans across the country are being denied the services they expect from their government.

“Democrats have now sent multiple options to the Senate so it can vote to end the Trump shutdown. Senate Republican Leader McConnell has ignored every single one. Democrats will continue to stand firm in opposing the President’s shutdown strategy and in support of the principle that in a democracy one side cannot threaten shutdowns and harm to our citizens if it doesn’t get everything it demands.

“Additionally today, House Democrats passed supplemental disaster relief funding to help our people recover from natural disasters that struck in 2018, with additional assistance to Puerto Rico, which continues to rebuild from Hurricanes Maria and Irma. President Trump and Republicans blocked funding from being approved at the end of last year as part of their partisan shutdown games. I will continue to work with my colleagues to ensure that areas affected by natural disasters can continue to receive the help they need to recover and rebuild.”