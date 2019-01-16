ANGI Homeservices to Audiocast Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call

GOLDEN, Colo., Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After the close of market trading on Thursday, February 7, 2019, ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ: ANGI) will post its fourth quarter results on the investor relations section of the company’s website at ir.angihomeservices.com . On Friday, February 8, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST), ANGI Homeservices will host a conference call to answer questions regarding its fourth quarter results. IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) executives will also be available on the ANGI Homeservices call to answer questions regarding IAC.



/EIN News/ -- The live audiocast and replay of the call will be open to the public at ir.angihomeservices.com/quarterly-earnings .

About ANGI Homeservices Inc.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) connects millions of homeowners to home service professionals through its portfolio of digital home service brands, including HomeAdvisor ®, Angie’s List ® and Handy . Combined, these leading marketplaces have collected more than 15 million reviews over the course of 20 years, allowing homeowners to research, match and connect on-demand to the largest network of service professionals online, through our mobile apps or by voice assistants. ANGI Homeservices owns and operates brands in eight countries and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado. Learn more at www.angihomeservices.com .

Contacts:

IAC/ANGI Homeservices Investor Relations

Mark Schneider

(212) 314-7400

ANGI Homeservices Corporate Communications

Mallory Micetich

(303) 963-8352

IAC Corporate Communications

Valerie Combs

(212) 314-7361







