Wabash National Corporation Announces Earnings Release Date

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) today announced it will conduct a conference call to review and discuss its fourth quarter and year-end financial results on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. EST. Wabash National is scheduled to release its results on Tuesday, January 29, 2019, after the close of the financial markets.



The phone number to access the conference call is 844-778-4139, conference ID 9753088. A live audio webcast of the call will be available through the company’s website at www.wabashnational.com . For those unable to participate in the webcast, a recording of the call will be archived at www.wabashnational.com within three hours of its conclusion and will remain available through April 24, 2019.

About Wabash National Corporation

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) is a diversified industrial manufacturer and a leading producer of semi-trailers, truck bodies and liquid transportation systems. Established in 1985 in Lafayette, Indiana, the company manufactures a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, bulk tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, truck-mounted tanks, intermodal equipment, aircraft refueling equipment, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade and pharmaceutical equipment. Its innovative products are sold under the following brand names: Wabash National®, Beall®, Benson®, Brenner® Tank, Bulk Tank International, DuraPlate®, Extract Technology®, Garsite, Progress Tank, Supreme®, Transcraft®, Walker Engineered Products, and Walker Transport. Learn more at www.wabashnational.com .

Media Contact:

Dana Stelsel

Corporate Communications Manager

(765) 771-5766

dana.stelsel@wabashnational.com



Investor Relations:

Ryan Reed

Director, Investor Relations

(765) 771-5805

ryan.reed@wabashnational.com

