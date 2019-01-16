Harvard Business School Online Courses Lead to Career Advancement

Recent Survey Suggests Online Courses Can Accelerate Your Career, Improve Confidence, and Open New Doors in the Workplace

BOSTON, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvard Business School Online released results of a recent survey of nearly 1,000 past participants, showing that earning an online business certificate from Harvard Business School leads to career advancement. Recently, Patrick Mullane, executive director of Harvard Business School Online, teamed with YourUpdateTV to discuss ways in which online courses can positively impact your career.



“We were founded five years ago by Harvard Business School (HBS) to bring the HBS case method experience to the online world,” said Patrick Mullane, executive director of Harvard Business School Online. “Today nearly 40,000 students from around the world have completed a course with us. What’s most exciting is our participants say we have helped them achieve greater career success and, perhaps more importantly, greater satisfaction in life.”

Harvard Business School Online offers a unique and engaging way to learn vital business concepts. The courses allow participants to step into the shoes of real-life leaders through provocative case studies and collaboratively solve business problems. The courses are created and led by Harvard Business School faculty and challenge students to actively participate by engaging with fellow learners. 94% of past participants say Harvard Business School Online courses are more impactful than other online courses.

About Patrick Mullane

Patrick Mullane is the Executive Director of HBX. As Executive Director, he is responsible for managing growth, expansion in global markets, and long-term success. Harvard Business School Online delivers rigorous and immersive courses that enable professionals at every level to advance their careers, positively impact their organizations, and appreciate business in powerful, new ways. Before earning his MBA from Harvard Business School, Patrick served as a captain in a U.S. Air Force intelligence organization and later was a tech CEO. In addition to his MBA, Patrick holds a B.S. in Mathematics from the University of Notre Dame and an M.S. in Project and Systems Management from Golden Gate University.

About Harvard Business School Online

Wherever you are in your career, Harvard Business School Online offers a unique and highly engaging way to learn vital business concepts. Launched as “HBX” in 2014, our first course was designed to help pre-MBA students learn the key concepts and vocabulary of business. Today, Harvard Business School Online delivers rigorous and immersive courses that enable professionals at every level to advance their careers, positively impact their organizations, and appreciate business in powerful new ways. Learn more at online.hbs.edu

