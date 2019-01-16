Fort Wayne, Indiana’s 100-mile trail system gets help from local UAW’s Monster Fun Run and Pedal Poker Run

UAW Local 2209’s Conservation and Recreation Committee shows the true UAW spirit of helping their local community by raising $5,000 for the 100-mile Ft. Wayne Trails with an annual Monster Dash Fun Run & 5K and Pedal Poker Run.

