There were 425 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 149,931 in the last 365 days.

Fort Wayne, Indiana’s 100-mile trail system gets help from local UAW’s Monster Fun Run and Pedal Poker Run

UAW Local 2209’s Conservation and Recreation Committee shows the true UAW spirit of helping their local community by raising $5,000 for the 100-mile Ft. Wayne Trails with an annual Monster Dash Fun Run & 5K and Pedal Poker Run.

 

The post Fort Wayne, Indiana’s 100-mile trail system gets help from local UAW’s Monster Fun Run and Pedal Poker Run appeared first on UAW.

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.