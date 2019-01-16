NW Natural Holdings Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Friday, March 1

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE: NWN) (NW Natural Holdings) announced today it will issue its fourth quarter and yearend earnings release and conduct an analyst conference call and webcast to review results at 8 a.m. Pacific Time (11 a.m. Eastern Time) on Friday, March 1, 2019.



To hear the conference by webcast, log on to NW Natural Holdings’ corporate website at nwnaturalholdings.com. To hear the conference call by phone, please dial 1-866-267-6789 within the United States and 1-855-669-9657 from Canada. International callers can dial 1-412-902-4110.

To access the conference replay, please call 1-877-344-7529 within the United States and enter the conference identification pass code 10127941. To hear the replay from Canada, please dial 1-855-669-9658 and from international locations, please dial 1-412-317-0088.

About NW Natural Holdings

Northwest Natural Holding Company, (NYSE: NWN) (NW Holdings), is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and owns a 160-year-old regulated natural gas local distribution company, NW Natural Gas Company (NW Natural), NW Natural Water Company (NW Water), and other business interests and activities.

NW Natural currently provides natural gas service to approximately two million people in more than 140 communities through 740,000 meters in Oregon and Southwest Washington with one of the most modern pipeline systems in the nation. NW Natural consistently leads the industry with high J.D. Power & Associates customer satisfaction scores.

NW Natural is currently constructing a 2.5 Bcf regulated gas storage expansion of its 16 Bcf facility in Oregon to support renewables. NW Natural Holdings’ subsidiaries own and operate 31 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity.

NW Water currently provides water distribution service to approximately 22,000 people through 7,350 connections. To date, NW Water has acquired four water distribution systems with one additional acquisition pending. Upon closing the transaction, cumulatively, NW Water will serve nearly 42,000 people through 16,750 connections in the Pacific Northwest with total investments of approximately $67 million.

Investor Contact: Nikki Sparley

Phone: 503-721-2530

Email: nikki.sparley@nwnatural.com

Media Contact: Melissa Moore

Phone: 503-220-2436

Email: melissa.moore@nwnatural.com



