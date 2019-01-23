Silent-Aire Announces Expansion of EMEA Operations and New European Head Office Facility in Dublin, Ireland

Silent-Aire EMEA expansion at 56 Park West Road Park West Industrial Park Dublin 12

It is a testament to the work ethic, dedication and leadership of the Dublin-based team that we are growing at such a rapid pace in Europe.” — Dan Leckelt Co-CEO

DUBLIN, IRELAND, January 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silent-Aire , the global leader in hyperscale mission critical technology solutions, announces EMEA expansion and opening of new European head office and manufacturing facility. The 100,000 sq. ft. facility located in Dublin, Ireland will be operating at full capacity in the first quarter of 2019. “The rate of growth of hyperscale data centers in Europe is accelerating at a pace similar to what we have experienced in North America over the past ten years” stated Lindsey Leckelt, Co-CEO of Silent-Aire, “We recognize that expanding our infrastructure to meet market demand is key to meeting the aggressive deadlines that we take great pride in delivering for our clients”.Silent-Aire acquired RMI Engineering in 2017 as part of the global expansion strategy to provide engineering, manufacturing and field service solutions closer to where mission critical clients are deploying new infrastructure. The facility located in the Park West Industrial Park of Dublin has been equipped with the same manufacturing capabilities that are utilized at the other five Silent-Aire manufacturing facilities located in Edmonton, Canada and Gilbert, USA. “Safety, quality, environmental sustainability and business continuity are part of our corporate culture and having modern manufacturing facilities is integral to ensuring we can maintain global standards and processes. We strongly believe that if you want to be a leader in the global mission critical services business, having consistent global standards at all facilities is critical” stated Dan Leckelt Co-CEO of Silent-Aire. “It is a testament to the work ethic, dedication and leadership of the Dublin-based team that we are growing at such a rapid pace in Europe.”In parallel with the new Dublin manufacturing facility, the workforce at Silent-Aire has increased as well as continued growth of the Silent-Aire supply chain in Europe. “As a full turn key provider, we highly value the manufacturers of components in our supply chain that are integrated into our solutions” Managing Director, Eamon Malloy stated.Silent-Aire now has over 650,000 sq. ft. of global manufacturing capacity and there are plans to continue to grow infrastructure and create more opportunities for current and future employees. “The expansion of our global engineering team is the backbone of our Corporate Mission to ‘Deliver Innovative Solutions’. The Silent-Aire team in Europe has made substantial contributions to our global business and we look forward to continued growth in the EMEA region” stated Brendan Kenny, Chief Operating Officer.



