DOE Issues Notice of Intent for Funding Opportunity for Front-End Engineering and Design Studies for Commercial-Scale Carbon Capture Systems

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Fossil Energy (FE) has issued a Notice of Intent (NOI) for a Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) to complete at least two front-end engineering and design (FEED) studies for commercial-scale carbon capture systems on coal and natural gas power plants.

DE-FOA-0002058, Front-End Engineering and Design Studies for Carbon Capture Systems on Coal and Natural Gas Power Plants, will support FE’s Carbon Capture Program. FE anticipates that the FOA will support at least two projects.

The objective of the planned FOA is to competitively solicit and award research and development (R&D) projects for FEED studies of at least two commercial-scale carbon capture power projects for retrofit at an existing domestic coal-fired power plant and for a coal or natural gas plant that generates carbon dioxide suitable for utilization or storage.

FEED studies will incorporate work from feasibility studies and testing to provide specific project definition; detailed design; scopes of work; material purchasing and construction schedules; cost for project execution; and subsurface, structural, and environmental permitting requirements. The projects are expected to advance carbon capture, utilization, and storage in the United States by providing information to support investment decisions in commercial-scale carbon capture facilities.

The FOA is anticipated to be issued the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. Applicants are encouraged to form multi-disciplinary teams that include industry partners (e.g., vendors/technology developers; engineering, procurement and construction firms; original equipment manufacturers) in addition to the host site power plant owners/operators.

No applications will be accepted through the NOI, and all the information it contains is subject to change.

Read the full NOI here, under Reference Number DE-FOA-0002058.

