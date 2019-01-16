Kannalife Announces Completion of Name Change, Ticker Symbol Change

/EIN News/ -- DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kannalife, Inc. (“Kannalife”) (OTC: KLFE), a bio-pharmaceutical and phyto-medical company, is pleased to announce that the Company’s name change from TYG Solutions Corp. to Kannalife, Inc. and the change of ticker symbol to “KLFE” has been reviewed and processed by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).



The name and ticker symbol change is effective at the opening of trading tomorrow, January 17, 2019.

Dean Petkanas, CEO of Kannalife, stated, “We are excited that the corporate actions have been processed by FINRA. This is one of the first steps in the growth of our status as a public company as we continue our research and development into developing disruptive cannabinoid-based therapeutics for neurodegenerative and oxidative stress-related diseases.”

About Kannalife, Inc. – A Phyto-Medical Company™



Kannalife, Inc. is a phyto-medical company involved in the research and development of novel therapeutic agents designed to be neuroprotectants and immuno-modulators. Kannalife is currently conducting research and development at the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center in Doylestown, PA, for target drug candidates to treat hepatic encephalopathy (“HE”), chronic traumatic encephalopathy (“CTE”) and Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN). HE and CTE are oxidative stress-related diseases that affect cognitive and behavioral functions. CIPN is a neurodegenerative condition that afflicts patients undergoing chemotherapy with symptoms that include numbness, tingling, and pain.

For more information, visit www.kannalife.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER AND DISCLOSURES

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks and uncertainties. The statements in this press release have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease. The Company does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.

CONTACT:

Public Relations Contact:

Andrew Hard

Chief Executive Officer

CMW Media

P: 888-829-0070

andrew.hard@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com



