Thunder Announces Industry Group to Improve Advertising Measurement Standards for Brands, Publishers and Consumers

Truth in Measurement group includes top executives from world’s leading brands

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thunder Experience Cloud , the leader in people-based ad serving, today announced Truth in Measurement (TIM) , a new industry group that aims to develop a technical standard for the sharing and measurement of advertising data in a transparent way that protects both consumer privacy and publisher data. The initiative is led by top executives from some of the world’s biggest brands and ad platforms.



/EIN News/ -- One of the major industry issues TIM aims to solve is the lack of ad transparency in which publishers provide advertisers with little to no data for fear that data leakage will compromise consumer privacy and their own audience data. Historically, this has made it difficult for advertisers to measure their ads and verify the results. To tackle these challenges, TIM plans to develop a framework for providing ad exposure measurement tied to anonymized IDs for measurement only.

“Publishers can simultaneously protect consumer privacy and provide transparency to advertisers with TIM’s framework of sharing ad exposure data tied to a privacy-conscious ID,” said Victor Wong, CEO of Thunder. “Rather than be a walled garden, you can be a ‘community garden’ to share data while protecting your business model and consumer privacy.”

"TIM’s measurement solution protects data and is transparent for advertisers, publishers and consumers," said Alysia Borsa, chief data officer at Meredith. "The ability to accurately map measurement is crucial for every industry player and TIM is leading the way in new verification, analytics and attribution."

At the same time, TIM will focus efforts on enabling people-based measurement. While the industry has been focused on developing channel-specific measurement for several years, there has been a lack of attention around people-based measurement, i.e. tracking ad exposure and conversion by person across channels. Without this type of de-duplicated measurement, it is impossible to know the true ROI of any campaign.

“The need for higher data protection standards and rise of omni-channel advertising campaigns has made it increasingly difficult for advertisers to track, measure and verify the results of various consumer interactions across multiple platforms,” said Vincent Rinaldi, head of addressable media at Hershey’s. “TIM provides a first step to solving a problem numerous stakeholders face - promoting transparency while simultaneously respecting the consumer’s privacy.”

“Some major platforms have begun redacting data such as user IDs they previously provided, and this is something that can no longer occur in the industry,” said Trace Rutland, director of media innovation at Tyson Foods. “We are excited to be partnering with industry leaders on this initiative to encourage advertisers to holistically and accurately measure impact with TIM’s framework.”

Brands, publishers and consumers can rely on TIM to establish a framework that will solve for their different needs.

To learn more about TIM’s efforts and upcoming events, please visit: http://truthinmeasurement.com

About Thunder:

Thunder solves bad ads. Thunder Experience Cloud enables enterprises to produce, personalize and track their ads cross-channel to achieve the right consistency, relevancy and frequency. Consumers maintain privacy, publishers safeguard data and brands gain transparency through Thunder for a better ad experience for all.

