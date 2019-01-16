Tricentis Delivers 3rd Year of High Double-Digit Growth as Demand for Software Testing Transformation Surges

/EIN News/ -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tricentis, provider of the cloud’s #1 Continuous Testing platform, today announced that 2018 was their third consecutive year of high-double-digit growth, adding 400+ new clients this past year. This news follows another major milestone for the company: the closing of its merger with QASymphony—adding qTest open source testing, Agile test management, and predictive test analytics to the growing Tricentis portfolio.



The merged organization provides the most modern platform for transforming software testing to keep pace with digital transformation. For Agile teams, Tricentis qTest adds a suite of software testing tools designed to improve speed, efficiency and collaboration throughout the software testing lifecycle. These new Agile Dev Testing capabilities complement the company’s flagship Tricentis Tosca continuous testing, which provides resilient end-to-end regression testing across any architecture or application stack (150+ technologies). Additionally, Tricentis Flood integrates with both Tricentis Tosca and Tricentis qTest, giving developers and testers instant access to cloud-based performance labs for on-demand load testing.

With digital transformation initiatives permeating the CIO agenda and triggering unprecedented DevOps and Agile adoption, enterprises are reaching a tipping point for software testing. As companies demand more software faster, software testing emerges as the greatest bottleneck to delivery speed. Despite the drive towards digital transformation, software testing remains a predominantly manual activity that delays releases and consumes 30-40 percent of an organization’s application budget.1

“More and more Global 2000 organizations are recognizing that they must start transforming testing now in order to achieve their digital transformation objectives,” explained Tricentis CEO Sandeep Johri. “We’re proud to have helped leading companies reinvent testing—enabling them to accelerate innovation while reducing business risk and lowering costs. Just adding test automation tools doesn’t achieve the desired results. You also need to change the culture, address core practices like test case design and test data management, as well as orchestrate tests across a broad array of technologies.”

Tricentis COO Dave Keil added, “Replacing HP QC and UFT is a distinct contributing factor to Tricentis’ strong revenue growth. Digital transformation initiatives are forcing development teams to adopt more modern architectures and ‘shift’ testing both left and right. At the same time, IT leaders are looking to de-risk their software DevTest portfolios, moving away from unstable vendors like Micro Focus and CA (now Broadcom). In response, many organizations are now scrutinizing their existing testing portfolios and deciding that it’s time to move on—to a modern, innovative solution that’s built for the new speed of business.”

About Tricentis

With the industry’s #1 Continuous Testing platform, Tricentis is recognized for reinventing software testing for DevOps. Through agile test management and advanced test automation optimized to support over 150+ technologies, we provide automated insight into the business risks of your software releases—transforming testing from a roadblock to a catalyst for innovation. The result is accelerated software delivery speed, improved cost efficiency, and reduced business risk.

Tricentis is the only vendor to achieve “leader” status in all three top analyst reports (i.e., the “Triple Crown.”) This honor is based on our technical leadership, innovation, and a Global 2000 customer base of 1500+ companies, including global enterprises such as Allianz, ANZ Bank, Cisco, Dolby, Experian, First Data, HSBC, Merck, Office Depot, Samsung, Swiss Re, Starbucks, Telstra, UBS, Vodafone, Whole Foods, and WorldPay. Customers rely on Tricentis to achieve and sustain test automation rates of over 90 percent—increasing risk coverage while accelerating testing to keep pace with Agile and DevOps.

Tricentis has a global presence in Austria, Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, India, Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland, Poland, United States and the UK. To learn more, visit https://www.tricentis.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter, and Facebook .

1 Capgemini, HPE, Sogeti, World Quality Report: https://www.capgemini.com/service/world-quality-report-2017-18/

Contact

Noel Wurst

Tricentis

n.wurst@tricentis.com

+1 904.673.4427



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.