Everyday Health Group Acquires Castle Connolly Medical Ltd., the Leading Healthcare Provider Research and Ratings Company

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everyday Health Group, a division of J2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM), announced today that it has acquired Castle Connolly Medical Ltd., a premier brand in healthcare research and physician ratings and publisher of the renowned Top Doctor series, including America’s Top Doctors®.

For more than 25 years, Castle Connolly has been a trusted and respected independent source for those seeking the highest quality of care and superior results. Established in 1992, Castle Connolly provides access to top-rated physicians in every part of the country and across medical specialties. The trusted Castle Connolly Top Doctors® database, based on peer nominations from physicians and the Castle Connolly physician-led research and screening processes, enables consumers to confidently make critical decisions on their healthcare choices.

The acquisition connects the Castle Connolly Top Doctors® and Top Hospitals directories to Everyday Health Group’s audience of 53 million monthly health consumers and more than 780,000 practicing U.S. physicians and clinicians. Everyday Health offers consumers and healthcare professionals trusted content and tools on industry-leading digital media content and platforms, including Everyday Health®, MedPage Today®, and What to Expect®.

“Everyday Health Group and Castle Connolly together expect to offer resources unequaled in American healthcare today,” says Dr. John Connolly, cofounder, president, and CEO of Castle Connolly, adding that “Online trust is more paramount than ever, and making our resources even more accessible through Everyday Health’s digital platforms is a significant leap for consumer-empowered decision-making when it comes to their health and wellness.”

“Castle Connolly helps patients get the care they need and deserve,” says Dan Stone, president of Everyday Heath Group. “Castle Connolly creates a trusted and vital connection between consumers seeking care and physicians looking to reach those patient communities. We look forward to employing Everyday Health’s digital engagement expertise in support of the Castle Connolly mission and services.”

The Castle Connolly team is based at Everyday Health Group’s New York City headquarters office in the Hudson Square neighborhood.

About Castle Connolly Medical Ltd.

Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. is a healthcare research, information, and publishing company whose mission since its inception in 1992 has been to help consumers find independent, trusted information about quality healthcare and top doctors on both the regional and national levels. The company was founded by two respected leaders in healthcare, John K. Castle and John J. Connolly, EdD. Dr. Connolly was previously the president of New York Medical College, and Mr. Castle served as a commissioner and executive officer of The Joint Commission, formerly known as JCAHO, and served as chairman of the board of New York Medical College. Castle Connolly currently publishes acclaimed consumer guides to assist consumers in finding the best healthcare, including America's Top Doctors®, America's Top Doctors® for Cancer, and Top Doctors: New York Metro Area. Castle Connolly's Top Doctors database contains the detailed profiles of more than 55,000 top primary care specialists and subspecialists across the country, who have been nominated by their peers and rigorously screened by Castle Connolly’s physician-led research team. Visit www.castleconnolly.com for more information.

About Everyday Health Group (EHG)

Everyday Health Group, a recognized leader in patient and provider education, attracts an engaged audience of over 53 million health consumers and over 780,000 practicing U.S. physicians and clinicians to its premier health and wellness websites. EHG combines social listening data and analytics expertise to deliver highly personalized consumer healthcare content and effective patient engagement solutions. EHG’s vision is to drive better clinical and health outcomes through decision-making informed by highly relevant data and analytics. Healthcare professionals and consumers are empowered with trusted content and services through the Everyday Health Group’s flagship brands, including Everyday Health®, What to Expect®, MedPage Today®, Health eCareers®, PRIME® Education, and our exclusive partnership with MayoClinic.org® and The Mayo Clinic Diet®.

Everyday Health Group is a division of J2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM), and is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit us at www.everydayhealthgroup.com.

Colleen McCarthy Everyday Health Group (212) 886-6714 cmccarthy@kruppnyc.com



