Netmining Partners with Vistar Media to Extend Unique Audience Targeting to Programmatic Digital Out-of-Home

Marketers are now equipped with an omnichannel plan for stronger ad targeting

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netmining , the leading provider of data-driven targeting solutions, today announced a new partnership with Vistar Media to provide clients with digital out-of-home inventory buying capabilities. Through this partnership, Netmining will offer access to the largest source of digital out-of-home (DOOH) media inventory for agencies, brands and media planners to engage customers in an omnichannel fashion.



Combined with Vistar Media’s proprietary Demand Side Platform (DSP), Netmining will bring its Netmining Audiences™ to the DOOH environment. This enables Netmining to optimize current campaigns against better performing inventory, allowing advertisers a true omnichannel approach, while also strongly complementing existing campaigns. By utilizing Vistar Media’s DSP, Netmining has created a strategic method of buying DOOH inventory against unique audience segments.

Vistar Media is the leading provider of programmatic technology for the DOOH industry. By extending Netmining’s unique audiences into DOOH, marketers can apply consistent strategies across media channels for a unified approach to market and a deeper understanding of performance.

“Vistar Media’s ability to analyze customer movement patterns will be a great complement to the Netmining platform,” said Dean Vegliante, President of Netmining. “Our clients have expressed a need for an omnichannel solution, across desktop, mobile and OOH, to increase value and engage customers where we know they are consuming media. For our clients, this partnership creates this one-stop solution while providing additional analytics into how customers are engaging with DOOH campaigns.”

“Netmining is known for their audience data capabilities, and this partnership brings DOOH into the omnichannel mix as marketers apply targeting strategies across all media," said Chris Allison, Programmatic Partnerships at Vistar Media. “We’re thrilled to see more forward-thinking, data-driven companies such as Netmining embrace DOOH and deliver true omnichannel capabilities to their customers.”

As DOOH inventory continues to be purchased programmatically, Netmining is at the forefront of this new environment, by delivering ads outside of traditional channels. By partnering with Vistar Media, Netmining is now equipped with the ability to create holistic omnichannel strategies for their clients to engage with consumers outside of traditional paid media.

About Netmining

Netmining provides intelligent audience targeting, powered by data and shaped by the best analytical minds in the business. We believe your marketing should be driven by human insights using data as a tool, not the other way around. This approach creates a deeper understanding of your brand. With the challenge of fragmented consumer media habits, Netmining’s cross-device targeting and attribution allows marketers to find their high-value consumers wherever they are across all screens of engagement. The result is your most important audience, delivered.

For more information, please visit netmining.com or follow us on Twitter @netmining. Netmining is a member of the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the Network Advertising Initiative (NAI) and the Digital Advertising Alliance (DAA).

About Vistar Media

Vistar Media is a geospatial technology company bridging the space between advertising ecosystems and consumer movement patterns. Founded in 2012, Vistar created the first and only universal marketplace for out-of-home media, building a programmatic platform that has been widely adopted by buyers and sellers. Vistar provides marketers with unprecedented access to consumers at the right place and right time, through a data agnostic system for analyzing consumer movement patterns and activating cross-screen mobile and out-of-home media. For more information, visit www.vistarmedia.com .

Contacts:

Kite Hill PR (for Netmining)

Rachel Jermansky / rachel@kitehillpr.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.