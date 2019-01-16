Organizers of Bethel Woods Music and Culture Festival Appoint Specialist Brand Partnerships and Activation Agency

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, a non-profit cultural center located at the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock festival in Bethel, NY, Live Nation, the world’s leading live entertainment company, and INVNT, the global live brand storytelling agency™, have selected iDEKO to act as the official brand partnerships liaison and concierge for their Bethel Woods Music and Culture Festival: Celebrating the golden anniversary at the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock festival event.

The New York based experiential activation agency is responsible for securing sponsors for the three-day event – ensuring the brands are authentically aligned with the festival’s spirit of contributing positively to the world through music, culture, and community.

"Bethel Woods Music and Culture Festival is not a 'put your logo here' event. We are looking to partner with brands whose mission and values are endemic to those of Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, stewards of the historic site of the 1969 festival for the last 25 years," said Darlene Fedun, CEO, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts.



"We’ve selected iDEKO due to their experience in securing meaningful partnerships with renowned brands, and ability to create experiential activations for these brands through their bespoke concierge service. In the case of Bethel Woods Music and Culture Festival, once a sponsor joins us they will receive end-to-end support and full collaboration on their experiential activity from start to finish," explained Scott Cullather, the festival’s Executive Producer and CEO, INVNT.

"iDEKO has worked across a variety of prominent event venues and live experiences which encompass multiple moving parts, such as New York City’s Summer Streets. This makes them the perfect partner for our festival, where we’ll be leveraging Bethel Woods Center for the Arts’ world class infrastructure and facilities, as well as creating several bespoke performance stages, a move that will ensure the best possible experience for fans and brands."

Dave McLachlan, Director of Business Strategy & Brand Partnership at iDEKO added: "Held on hallowed ground, Bethel Woods Music and Culture Festival is a one of a kind event that holds a very special place in our hearts here at iDEKO. It represents a great connection to the past and present, allowing people of all ages to return to the same place where peace, love and music converged 50 years ago and changed our way of life.

"A true music and entertainment venue located just 90 minutes from New York City, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts is the ideal facility for an event of this size, scale and significance. The companies we’ve been in discussion with recognize just how special it is to be associated with this historic site and upcoming anniversary event, and we will continue to seek out authentic partners who will contribute to the festival experience in meaningful ways."

Details of event sponsors and their activations will be released in due course.

To access event logos and imagery visit: http://bit.ly/2swfhNP

For partnership enquiries contact:

Dave McLachlan

iDEKO

dave@ideko.com

973-769-6764



###

DISCLAIMER

The Bethel Woods Center for the Arts’ celebrations marking the 50th Anniversary of the greatest festival of all time, planned for the Summer of 2019, are not produced, sponsored by or affiliated with Woodstock Ventures LC, the organizer of the 1969 Festival and its other reunion festivals, and are not WOODSTOCK® events.



About Bethel Woods Music and Culture Festival

Bethel Woods Music and Culture Festival: Celebrating the golden anniversary at the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock festival is taking place from August 16-18, 2019 at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, just 90 minutes from New York City. Over three days the pan-generational event will feature experiences including live performances from prominent and emerging artists spanning multiple genres and decades, TED-style talks from leading futurists and retro-tech experts. Festival goers will also be able to visit the Museum at Bethel Woods, which tells the story of the 1960s through immersive media, interactive engagements, and artefacts from the 1969 festival, as well as experience the special 2019 exhibit We Are Golden: Reflections on the 50th Anniversary of the Woodstock Festival and Aspirations for an Aquarian Future.



About Bethel Woods Center for the Arts and The Museum at Bethel Woods

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts is a not-for-profit cultural organization, located at the site of the 1969 Woodstock festival in Bethel, NY. Located just 90 miles from New York City on a lush, 800 acre campus featuring bucolic countryside views, the Center is comprised of the Pavilion Stage amphitheater that accommodates 15,000, an intimate 440-seat indoor Event Gallery, and the award-winning Museum at Bethel Woods. The Center offers a diverse selection of popular artists, culturally-rich performances, and educational, community, and museum programs committed to inspiring expression, creativity and innovation through the arts. Bethel Woods is exemplary in its efforts to engage, inspire and advocate for the accessibility of the arts for all ages and to connect with community partners to broaden programmatic reach and to strengthen support and resources for its activities. The Museum at Bethel Woods is dedicated to the study and exhibition of the social, political and cultural events of the 1960s, including the Woodstock festival, and the legacies of those times, as well as the preservation of the 1969 Woodstock festival site. More than a nostalgic celebration of a colorful decade, the award-winning Museum provides a focus for deeper issues and lessons of the decade. The Museum is a dynamic and vibrant community resource where individuals and groups of all ages participate in tours, lively lectures, cinematic conversations, changing exhibitions and special events. The Museum features include a permanent exhibit space, Special Exhibit Gallery, Corridor Exhibit Gallery, Museum Theater, Event Gallery, retail store, café, and the Woodstock Monument. For more information please visit www.BethelWoodsCenter.org



About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment LYV, +2.43% is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com



About INVNT

Founded in 2008, INVNT is the global live brand storytelling agency™. INVNT's offices are strategically located in New York, London, Sydney, Detroit, San Francisco, Washington D.C. and Stockholm. For more information visit www.invnt.com



About iDEKO

iDEKO is a New York-based experiential activation agency that specializes in developing innovative ways to create engaging live experiences for its clients. The agency helps world-class brands and organizations ideate, plan and produce bespoke brand activations through to large-scale experiential events. For more information visit www.ideko.com

