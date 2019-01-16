Renewable Energy and Power Launches New CBD Division with Innovative, Proprietary Extraction Process and Direct-to-Consumer Sales with 7 SKUs

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Renewable Energy and Power, Inc., (REAP) (OTC: RBNW) has established a new division, CBD Health 2U, employing an innovative and proprietary process for the extraction of CBD cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes, along with sales of CBD products.



Seven initial SKUs (below) are available for sale at the company’s online direct-to-consumer website www.cbdhealth2U.com, along with Amazon and eBay.

APNews reports: “The analysts forecast the Global CBD Oil Market to grow at a CAGR of 31.08% during the period 2018-2022.” https://www.apnews.com/751e952f30824b4aa8200af48bba79e0

The Company is applying its proven process and engineering advantages to manufacture the highest possible quality CBD at the lowest cost to capture a significant portion of the rocketing global demand for CBD related products.

Existing production resources include a Nevada-based 6,000 sq. ft industrial manufacturing facility, production equipment, industrial permits and licenses, and skilled engineers and technicians.

As the company ramps up refining capacity, it will acquire high-quality biomass supply through its North American agricultural supply network, and establish new global wholesale channels.

“We believe our growing expertise in the CBD market opens an entirely new field of opportunity for RBNW,” commented CEO Donald MacIntyre. “We intend for these new markets to significantly expand our business and profitability.”

The initial line of CBD products includes:

2 OZ. Bottle 500 mg. CBD Oil Sublingual – $75

1 OZ. Bottle HIGH POTENCY 500 mg. CBD Oil Sublingual Peppermint Flavor – $75

2 OZ. Bottle 500 mg. CBD Oil Sublingual, Orange Flavor – $75

1 OZ. Bottle 250 mg CBD Oil Sublingual Peppermint Flavor – $55

1 OZ. Bottle 1000 mg. CBD Oil Vape Juice Natural Hemp Flavor (Unflavored) – $85

2 OZ. Jar Salve-Action 500 Manna Butter CBD Topical – $75

GEL-CAPS 30 Count X 25 mg. CBD, 750 mg. Total CBD per Bottle – $75

About Renewable Energy and Power

REAP is a diversified corporation established in 2012 to take advantage of Green Energy innovations for solar and LED lighting. Recently, the company’s expertise in commercial farming grow lights, through its LED Lites USA division, has allowed it to enter the exploding CBD cannabidiol products market. Utilizing a new technology for extraction of CBD from HEMP biomass, the company is engaging in product manufacture and sales of CBD cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes.

Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For information: info@reappower.com Phone: 702-685-9524 www.reappower.com



