Inpixon and SAS Collaborate to Deliver Advanced Analytics for Internet of Things (IoT)

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX), a leading indoor positioning and data analytics company, today announced a technology integration collaboration with SAS, a leader in advanced analytics software (“SAS”). The underlying agreement enables SAS to integrate Inpixon Indoor Positioning Analytics (“IPA”) and metrics into the SAS dashboard and analytics. Inpixon also joins the SAS IoT Eco-system Program, and the companies plan to undertake joint marketing and promotional activities.



The SAS and Inpixon collaboration will enable indoor positioning data to be combined with myriad additional data sources such as a company's sales history, point-of-sale data, customer loyalty information, along with external sources such as weather and economic data. Once integrated, SAS with Inpixon IPA is expected to be able to deliver omnichannel analytics to help businesses gain predictive insights about customer journey, staffing, inventory and marketing campaign effectiveness. While useful across various industries, the solution is anticipated to be particularly compelling for retailers, shopping malls, banks, airports, mass transit, hospitals, schools and public buildings such as government, museums and libraries.

The Inpixon IPA Platform uses radio frequency sensors to anonymously identify all accessible cellular, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth signals being emitted from cell phones and other devices and processes the information using an extraordinarily-fast data mining engine to enable new information insights and actionable intelligence, such as visitor counts and customer behavior patterns.

SAS analytics helps organizations to access, manage, analyze and report on data to power effective decision-making. With 2017 revenues of $3.2 billion and customers in 146 countries, the company has been recognized as a Gartner Magic Quadrant leader in several analytics platforms categories.

SAS chose Inpixon in part because their sensor technology and advanced algorithms can result in more wireless devices being detected, with greater accuracy and richer, more in-depth information. For instance, the ability to study customer movement from one area of the floor to another ("zone analysis") is a key Inpixon feature not offered by many indoor positioning system vendors.

"We’ve always known that our software is only as good as the data that our customers use to fuel analytics," said Dan Mitchell, Director, SAS Global Retail & CPG Practice. "That is why we put a premium on aligning with quality collaborators like Inpixon. We look forward to offering predictive analytics that incorporate indoor positioning data to solve tough, fast-moving business problems."

"IoT devices generate so much data -- exabytes a day," said Nadir Ali, CEO of Inpixon. "At Inpixon, we believe the keys to success are to acquire as many data sources as possible, to fuse those sources, and to apply advanced analytics including AI. When done right, the insights gleaned and the decision-making you can do are game changing. We believe the market's appetite for this kind of data combination will be insatiable."

Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX) is a leader in Indoor Positioning Analytics (IPA). Inpixon IPA Sensors are designed to find all accessible cellular, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth devices anonymously. Paired with a high-performance data analytics platform, this technology delivers visibility, security, and business intelligence on any commercial or government location worldwide. Inpixon’s products and professional services group help customers take advantage of mobile, big data, analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) to uncover the untold stories of the indoors. For the latest insight on IPA, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, @InpixonHQ on Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Inpixon and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the ability to integrate Inpixon’s IPA and the SAS dashboard and analytics, the acceptance and use by customers of the SAS dashboard and analytics with Inpixon’s IPA, the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and employees, Inpixon’s ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Inpixon’s periodic and current reports available for review at sec.gov. Furthermore, Inpixon operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Inpixon disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.

