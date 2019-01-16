Ocutrx Vision Technologies Appoints Dr. Linda Lam as Chief Scientific and Strategy Officer

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocutrx Vision Technologies, LLC, a California-based developer of augmented reality (AR) glasses, today announced that Dr. Linda Lam, MD, MBA, joined the company’s executive management team in the role of chief scientific and strategy officer. Currently an associate professor of Ophthalmology and vice chair of Satellite Clinical Affairs at the USC Keck School of Medicine, Dr. Lam will lead the development and oversight of the scientific, technological and research operations currently underway at Ocutrx. In this position, she will guide new technology development as well as help align current and future R&D efforts with organizational priorities, industry trends and growth opportunities.



"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Lam into the management team at Ocutrx. Dr. Lam has a track record as an outstanding clinician, innovator and educator," said Michael H. Freeman, CEO/CTO. "Her commitment to innovation, scholarly research and improved patient outcomes is an excellent fit with Ocutrx’s flagship product, the Oculenz augmented reality glasses for low vision patients among other applications. We are confident the leadership for science and strategy is being placed into very experienced and capable hands."

Dr. Lam brings a deep expertise in complex medical and surgical vitreoretinal cases to Ocutrx. Her unique skill set also extends to clinical operations and strategy, research in macular degeneration, medical devices, artificial intelligence research and vision rehabilitation. In addition to her work at the USC Keck School of Medicine, Dr. Lam is also an executive board member of the Braille Institute of America and member of the board of low vision rehabilitation for the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

“The work Ocutrx is doing to advance augmented reality products and broader medical technology in the augmented reality space is revolutionary and broadly applicable across multiple demographics, industries and levels of visual impairments,” said Dr. Lam. “I’m thrilled with the opportunity to contribute to the groundbreaking work at Ocutrx and I can’t wait to share with the medical community some of the exciting progress we have in store for 2019.”

About Ocutrx

With corporate headquarters in Irvine, California, and a research and development lab in the US Midwest, Ocutrx is a new breed of AR manufacturing company focusing on the lightest weight AR headset housing the largest field-of-vision in the market. At a time when worldwide applications for easy-to-wear and easy-to-use AR solutions are being touted as the “next big thing after smartphones,” Ocutrx is creating impactful, revolutionary AR wear for mass use. To learn more about Ocutrx, please visit the company website at http://www.oculenz.com/ .

