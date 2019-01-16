EFI to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Results on January 30, 2019

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (Nasdaq:EFII), a world leader in customer-focused digital printing innovation, will host its quarterly conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year results on Wednesday, January 30, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time).

The conference call will be webcast and investors will be able to access the webcast and slide presentation at the Investor Relations, Events & Presentations portion of EFI's web site at http://ir.efi.com/.

A replay of the webcast will be available online at the aforementioned web site following the conclusion of the conference call.

About EFI

EFI™ is a global technology company, based in Silicon Valley, and is leading the worldwide transformation from analog to digital imaging. We are passionate about fueling customer success with products that increase competitiveness and boost productivity. To do that, we develop breakthrough technologies for the manufacturing of signage, packaging, textiles, ceramic tiles, and personalized documents, with a wide range of printers, inks, digital front ends, and a comprehensive business and production workflow suite that transforms and streamlines the entire production process. ( www.efi.com )

