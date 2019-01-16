Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Nozomi Networks for its Global Impact on Industrial Cyber Security

Market-leading technology, a robust partner network and deep customer loyalty earn Nozomi Networks Frost & Sullivan’s prestigious 2019 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award in Industrial Cyber Security

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nozomi Networks Inc. , the leader in industrial cyber security and operational visibility, has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan with the 2019 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award in the industrial cyber security solutions industry. The award recognizes Nozomi Networks for its advances in ICS cyber security, consistently strong customer growth and an impressive global partner network.



/EIN News/ -- “As the industrial Internet of Things continues to grow, so do cyber security threats, requiring critical infrastructure organizations to secure their industrial control system (ICS) adequately,” said Frost & Sullivan Industry Analyst Danielle VanZandt. “With a refreshing ‘customer first’ approach and an unmatched understanding of the market it serves, Nozomi Networks provides clients with disruptive artificial intelligence-enabled ICS cyber security solutions that offer revolutionary operational visibility and secure remote access. The company’s robust partner network and open API infrastructure enable Nozomi Networks to provide seamless IT and OT integration with third-party technologies and innovative solutions; this strategy, combined with best ICS practices, delivers impressive customer loyalty and satisfaction.”

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the organization that demonstrates best-in-class understanding of market demand, brand-building, and competitor differentiation.

“We are honored to receive this recognition at such a critical time in our market’s maturation,” said Nozomi Networks Co-founder and Chief Product Officer Andrea Carcano. “The merits of this award represent many of the pillars upon which Nozomi Networks was founded, and validates our strong and growing leadership position in the market. Most importantly, it confirms that our focus on challenging the norm and working closely with partners and customers to solve some of the toughest problems in ICS cyber security are paying off. Together, we are making the critical infrastructure and industrial networks that run the world more secure.”

Enabling Technology Leadership Award winners are independently evaluated by Frost & Sullivan analysts for two key factors—Technology Leverage and Customer Impact.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks is the leader of industrial cyber security, delivering the best solution for real-time visibility to manage cyber risk and improve resilience for industrial operations. With one solution, customers gain advanced cyber security, improved operational reliability and easy IT/OT integration. Innovating the use of artificial intelligence, the company helps the largest industrial facilities around the world See and Secure™ their critical industrial control networks. Today Nozomi Networks supports over a quarter of a million devices in sectors such as critical infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation and utilities, making it possible to tackle escalating cyber risks to operational networks (OT). www.nozominetworks.com

