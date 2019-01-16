THC Therapeutics Announces It Is Now a Reporting Company With The Securities and Exchange Commision (SEC)

Company is Trading under Ticker Symbol THCT

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- THC Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC: THCT), a forward-thinking publicly traded Health and Wellness company in the cannabis industry that has "Better Health through the Science of Nature" as their guiding statement, is pleased to announce that it is now a fully reporting issuer with the SEC after registration of its common stock under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



/EIN News/ -- THCT has applied to uplist to the OTCQB Venture Market and hopes to be qualified for trading on it within the next month. The company's annual financial statements for the fiscal years ending July 31, 2018 and 2017 were audited, and future quarterly reports will be reviewed by the company’s auditor and filed with the SEC.

The company's ticker symbol assigned by FINRA is THCT, and the company’s updated website is now THCT.io.

The current share structure of THCT is as follows: 13,107,190 shares outstanding, of which our Founder & CEO owns 10,531,636 shares (with all of those shares restricted), and approximately 1,313,769 shares being issued of THCT are unrestricted (Public Float).

THC Therapeutics developed a sanitizing herb dryer, The dHydronator®, with multiple design, function, and usage distinguishing characteristics. The Company applied for 20 separate design, function and usage patent claims, and anticipates receiving broad patent protection. This innovative, laboratory-proven product is specifically designed for drying and sanitizing freshly harvested Cannabis and herbs. The dHydronator® can reduce moisture content of Cannabis to 10% in only 10-14 hours. Traditional Cannabis drying times typically take up to two weeks.

The dHydronator® has also been proven to destroy harmful surface contaminants and pathogens. With the company’s built-in, SanitiZen® technology, it is able to reduce the microbial load from “failing” in cannabis, and bring the contaminants down to passing levels.

Brandon Romanek Founder & CEO, commented, “Our continued growth, transparency by audit and registration of our common stock with the SEC, sets the stage for several significant developments over the coming quarters. THC Therapeutics being fully reporting is a pivotal event for us.”

The Company intends to provide additional information regarding further updates on the patent status and its plans moving forward in future press releases.

About THC Therapeutics

THC Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC: THCT) is focused on developing The dHydronator®, a sanitizing herb dryer. The main function of The dHydronator® is to greatly accelerate the drying time of a herb while sanitizing it. The dHydronator® can be used to dry a variety of herbs, and it has been specifically tested for use with cannabis, and it will reduce the drying time for cannabis from 10-14 days to less than 14 hours. The Company plans to also focus some of its future operations on participation in cannabis testing lab facilities and developing personal wellness centers. The Company is seeking partnerships, in the Cannabis & Health/Wellness industries in the United States & Canada.

For more information, visit THCT.io

PR & Media Contact:

(702) 602-8422

info@THCtherapeutics.com



