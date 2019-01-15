THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 16, 2019

“One Minutes” (15 per side) H.R. 268 – Disaster Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2019 (Rep. Lowey – Appropriations) (Subject to a Rule) The Rule provides for one hour of general debate and makes in order the following amendments: Bishop (GA)/Austin Scott (GA) Amendment (10 minutes of debate) McGovern Amendment (10 minutes of debate) Rice (SC) Amendment (10 minutes of debate) Velazquez Amendment #4 (10 minutes of debate) Velazquez Amendment #5 (10 minutes of debate) Stewart Amendment (10 minutes of debate) Thompson (CA) Amendment #7 (10 minutes of debate) Thompson (CA)/Torres Amendment #8 (10 minutes of debate) Graves (LA)/Richmond Amendment (10 minutes of debate) Richmond/Graves (LA) Amendment (10 minutes of debate) Westerman/Panetta Amendment (10 minutes of debate) Jayapal Amendment (10 minutes of debate) Sablan Amendment #13 (10 minutes of debate) Sablan Amendment #14 (10 minutes of debate) Radewagen Amendment (10 minutes of debate) Postponed Suspensions (2 bills) H.R. 190 – Expanding Contract Opportunities for Small Businesses Act of 2019 (Rep. Marshall – Small Business) – Expanding Contract Opportunities for Small Businesses Act of 2019 (Rep. Marshall – Small Business) H.R. 150 – Grant Reporting Efficiency and Agreements Transparency Act of 2019 (Rep. Foxx – Oversight and Reform) – Grant Reporting Efficiency and Agreements Transparency Act of 2019 (Rep. Foxx – Oversight and Reform)



