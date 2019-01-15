MAR LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Investors of Important Jan 30 Deadline in First Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Marriott International, Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) from November 9, 2016 through November 29, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important January 30, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the first-filed class action filed by the Rosen Law Firm. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Marriott investors under the federal securities laws. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 30, 2019.

According to the lawsuit, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Marriott’s and Starwood’s systems storing their customers’ personal data were not secure; (2) there had been unauthorized access on Starwood’s network since 2014; (3) consequently, the personal data of approximately 500 million Starwood guests and sensitive personal information of approximately 327 million of those guests may have been exposed to unauthorized parties; and (4) as a result, Marriott’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 30, 2019.

