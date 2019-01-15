Ondas Networks Names Martin Paget Vice President of Industrial Solutions

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ondas Holdings Inc. (OTC: ONDS), through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ondas Networks Inc. (the “Company”), a developer of private licensed wireless data networks for mission-critical industrial markets, today announced that Martin Paget has been appointed the Vice President of Industrial Solutions at Ondas Networks. In this role, he will develop and implement the Company’s wireless industrial solutions across multiple mission-critical markets including enhanced data applications for the transportation, oil & gas, utility and security markets.



Mr. Paget has over 30 years of experience serving the global railroad industry. Prior to joining Ondas Networks, he held the role of Senior Director, Digital Product Management for GE Transportation where he managed and developed field maintenance and safety software solutions and applied innovative technologies to increase efficiencies in the transportation industry. Mr. Paget has also held leadership and technical roles with Xorail, Inc. (a subsidiary of the Wabtec Corporation) and Safetran Systems Corporation (which was acquired by Siemens) where he led the development and implementation of safety-critical railroad signaling, control and communications products.



“We are excited to have Mr. Paget join Ondas Networks as he brings to our team a wealth of knowledge, experience and proven results in developing and deploying advanced technologies for industrial applications,” said Stewart Kantor, President and CFO of Ondas Networks. “At Ondas Networks, we believe that a one-size-fits-all solution is not feasible for mission critical industries, and with Mr. Paget’s direction, we will be able to tailor our FullMAX solutions to the individual demands of each respective industry, thereby increasing the value of our licensed wireless technology deployed at the edge of our customers’ industrial networks.”

“Mission critical users have historically lacked a secure, reliable and economical solution for real-time monitoring and control of their remote networks,” said Mr. Paget. “The FullMAX solution represents exactly what is required to create mission critical wireless networks for the industrial internet."

To learn more about Ondas Networks, please visit www.ondas.com

/EIN News/ -- About Ondas Holdings Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ondas Networks Inc., is a developer of private licensed wireless data networks for mission-critical industrial markets. The Company designs and manufactures its multi-patented, Software Defined Radio (SDR) platform for Mission Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications. Ondas Networks’ customer end markets include utilities, oil and gas, transportation, and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications that require secure communications over large and diverse geographical areas, many of which are within challenging radio frequency environments. Customers use the Company's SDR technology to deploy their own private licensed broadband wireless networks. The Company also offers mission-critical entities the option of a managed network service. Ondas Networks’ SDR technology supports IEEE 802.16s, the new worldwide standard for private licensed wide area industrial networks. For additional information, visit www.ondas.com, www.otcmarkets.com or follow Ondas Networks on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, the risks discussed under the heading “RISK FACTORS” in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on October 4, 2018, as amended on October 22, 2018 and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Kate Caruso-Sharpe

kate.caruso-sharpe@ondas.com

888.350.9994 Ext. 22



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.