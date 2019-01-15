Applied Optoelectronics to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year 2018 Financial Results

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI), a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the internet datacenter, cable broadband, telecom and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets, today announced that it will release financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2018 on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019.



/EIN News/ -- Applied Optoelectronics will host a conference call and webcast for analysts and investors to discuss its fourth quarter and year 2018 financial results and outlook for its first quarter of 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time / 3:30 p.m. Central time. Open to the public, investors may access the call by dialing (412) 717-9586.

A live webcast of the conference call and supplemental financials will be accessible from the company's website at investors.ao-inc.com. Following the webcast, an archived version will be available on the website for one year. A telephonic replay of the call will be available one hour after the call and will run for five business days and may be accessed by dialing (412) 317-0088 and entering passcode 10127316.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products, including components, modules and equipment. AOI's products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the internet datacenter, CATV broadband, telecom and FTTH markets. AOI supplies optical networking lasers, components and equipment to tier-1 customers in all four of these markets. In addition to its corporate headquarters, wafer fab and advanced engineering and production facilities in Sugar Land, TX, AOI has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit www.ao-inc.com .

Investor Relations Contacts:

The Blueshirt Group, Investor Relations

Maria Riley & Chelsea Lish

+1-415-217-7722

ir@ao-inc.com



