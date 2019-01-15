Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation On Behalf Of Impinj, Inc. Investors (PI)

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI ) (“Impinj” or “the Company”) and whether the Company’s officers and directors complied with their legal obligations to the Company and its shareholders.



On August 2, 2018, Impinj announced that it was delaying the release of its second quarter 2018 results. The Company further disclosed that its Audit Committee commenced an independent investigation in connection with a complaint filed by a former employee, and that Impinj contacted the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) to advise the SEC of the independent investigation.

GPM’s investigation focuses on whether the Company and its directors breached any fiduciary duties owed to shareholders.

/EIN News/ -- If you own Impinj shares, if you have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com , or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com . If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

