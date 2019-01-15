CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YRCW and MAXR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.



Class Period: March 10, 2014 - December 14, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 4, 2019

About the lawsuit: During the class period, YRC Worldwide Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) from 2005 to at least 2013, YRC's units systematically overcharged the federal government for freight carrier services; (2) this alleged misconduct caused the Department of Defense to overpay by millions of dollars for shipments that were lighter, and thus cheaper, than the weights for which the government was charged; (3) consequently, this alleged misconduct would subject YRC to enhanced government scrutiny and liabilities, including potentially owing treble damages under the False Claims Act; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR)

Class Period: March 29, 2018 - January 7, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 15, 2019

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Maxar Technologies Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Maxar improperly inflated the value of its intangible assets, among other accounting improprieties; (ii) Maxar’s highly-valued WorldView-4 was equipped with CMGs that were faulty and/or ill-suited for their designed and intended purpose; and (iii) as a result, Maxar’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

