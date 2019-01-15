Call for nominations seeks caregiving heroes to honour with Heart of Home Care Awards

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nominations for the 14th annual Heart of Home Care Awards presented by VHA Home HealthCare (VHA) are now being accepted from across Ontario until January 31, 2019. The awards recognize the extraordinary efforts of individuals who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to provide care and support to a friend or family member who is disabled, elderly, or chronically ill and living at home.

Heart of Home Care Award winners and nominees will be recognized at event on April 2, 2019--National Caregiver Day--at The Forth Event Boutique in Toronto.





/EIN News/ -- This year, the Heart of Home Care Awards will honour caregiving heroes in four categories:

Drive to Thrive

This caregiver shows tenacity in the face of their loved one’s diagnosis. Using encouragement, support and determination, they have directly brought about positive change to their loved one’s condition and life. These are stories of defying expectations and/or recovery. Caring and Sharing

This caregiver isn’t just an amazing support for their loved one, they are also sharing the knowledge gained from their journey to guide others who may face similar challenges. Caring with Compassion

This award recognizes the extraordinary efforts of an adult friend or family member who has gone above and beyond to provide a loved one who is disabled, elderly, or chronically ill, with the support needed to live at home with more independence. Young Caregiver

This award recognizes the extraordinary efforts of a friend or family member under the age of 25 years who has gone above and beyond to support the needs of a loved one to achieve more independence.

To nominate, please go to www.vha.ca/hohc . The 2019 award winners will be announced at an afternoon ceremony on National Caregiver Day, April 2, at The Forth event space in Toronto. Winners and nominees will attend a special pre-ceremony luncheon and winners will receive a cash prize with their award at the ceremony.

“There are so many amazing stories of care, perseverance and resilience in home care. We are honoured with each new nomination to have the opportunity to read about the superheroes in our midst making a profound difference in the lives of their loved ones who need extra support,” says Carol Annett, President and CEO of VHA. “The home care journey is incredibly common but not often spoken of. We hope to show the diversity of unpaid caregivers and the range of activities they do, so that we shine a brighter light on their immense value to the health care system,” she adds.

About VHA Home HealthCare

VHA Home HealthCare—a not-for-profit, charity—has inspired Ontarians to create possibilities for more independence since 1925. VHA's professional team of over 2,700 caring, compassionate people support clients and their families throughout Ontario and is proudly:

Accredited with Exemplary Standing by Accreditation Canada.

An RNAO Best Practice Spotlight Organization.

A founding member agency of United Way Toronto and York Region.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/85e8a268-bc9a-4c6e-9eeb-981e34c258bf

For further information contact: Pamela Stoikopoulos pstoik@vha.ca Senior Communications and Public Relations Manager VHA Home HealthCare Work: 416-482-4628 Cell: 416-294-5186



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.