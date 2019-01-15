The Boardroom’s Perspective of The Future of Retail

By Mark Baum, Senior Vice President, Industry Relations, and Chief Collaboration Officer, Food Marketing Institute

For the fourth year, FMI and Oliver Wyman have teamed up to provide thought leadership on the most pressing issues facing the food retail industry. The annual edition of Boardroom takes readers directly into the C-Suite of food retail companies and investigates issues that are top-of-mind while offering insightful ideas to FMI members and those interested in the food industry, from senior executives to new hires, on how to stay at the forefront of demanding issues.

This new edition of Boardroom, our most robust and thought provoking yet, captures what food retailers must do to survive today’s challenges and plan for those of tomorrow. In 2018, FMI worked with members to develop and introduce its emerging issues initiative to support their long-term planning. We brought together a cohesive set of insights on the obstacles retailers will have to overcome in the next few years, making it easier for retailers and their trading partners to plan for their collective and successful future. Many of these emerging issues have been embedded into this year’s Boardroom. Here’s a look at what we’re covering in 2019:

We start with a forward-looking section on The Future of Retail, delving into how consumer preferences will further disrupt the retail industry and the opportunities that exist with this shift towards an age of information.

Emerging New Consumerism discusses how consumer tastes will continue to evolve and what it will take for FMI's membership to meet those demands.

Artificial intelligence and Workforce explore how retailers can make use of their most important assets to deliver on those demands.

The New Marketplace reviews the requirements of changing consumer demands, as retailers must adapt the physical store to better suit customers who will increasingly avail themselves of the plethora of channels for food purchases.

Finally, Food Production investigates what these changes, coupled with the increased globalization and localization of the supply chain, mean for how the industry provides high quality and safe products in a sustainable way.

Below, you will find summary blurbs of each article in this year's Boardroom, which debuts at the Midwinter Executive Conference and will be available online afterwards.

