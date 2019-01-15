Direct Relief, BD and the National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics Announce Winners of the Continuity in Care Grant Program

/EIN News/ -- Alexandria, VA, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Relief, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) and the National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics (NAFC) selected 25 clinics from applicants across the country to take part in the Continuity in Care Grant Program. The program provides funding for programs which will allow NAFC member organizations to continue or expand their ability to provide much needed health care for the medically underserved in their communities.



“Across the United States, our Free and Charitable Clinics and Charitable Pharmacies are dedicated to providing affordable, accessible health care in their communities,” says NAFC President and Chief Executive Officer Nicole Lamoureux. “Direct Relief and BD should be commended for their commitment to provide critical operational support to our members and in turn, our patients. Their dedication shows a clear understanding that philanthropy can truly change and save lives.”



The following 25 organizations were awarded funding for 2019:

Arlington Free Clinic, Arlington, Virginia

Centre Volunteers in Medicine, State College, Pennsylvania

Clínica Esperanza/Hope Clinic, Providence, Rhode Island

Faith Family Medical Center, Nashville, Tennessee

Free Clinic of Meridian, Meridian, Mississippi

Free Clinic of Rome, Rome, Georgia

Good News Clinics, Gainesville, Georgia

Grace Clinic of Yadkin Valley, Elkin, North Carolina

Grace Medical Home, Inc., Orlando, Florida

Greater Killeen Free Clinic - DBA Greater Killeen Community Clinic, Killeen, Texas

Greenville Free Medical Clinic, Greenville, South Carolina

Health Access, Inc., Clarksburg, West Virginia

Health and Hope Clinic, Inc., Pensacola, Florida

Hope Health Clinic, LaGrange, Kentucky

Hope Within Ministries, Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania

Lake County Free Clinic, Painesville, Ohio

Luke's House: A Clinic for Healing and Hope, New Orleans, Louisiana

NOVA ScriptsCentral Inc., Falls Church, Virginia

Of One Accord Inc (Church Hill Medical Mission - Clinic operated by Of One Accord), Rogersville, Tennessee

Prince William Area Free Clinic, Inc., Woodbridge, Virginia

Reach Out of Montgomery County, Dayton, Ohio

Regents of The University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan

St. Vincent de Paul Charitable Pharmacy, Cincinnati, Ohio

The Night Ministry, Chicago, Illinois

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, North Carolina

These general operating support grants may be used to cover day-to-day activities or ongoing expenses such as salaries, utilities, office supplies, medical supplies, dental supplies, pharmaceutical supplies, technology maintenance, rent, expansion of services, project costs, technology purchases, and professional development.



This is the second year of the multi-year Continuity in Care Grant Program, which provides grants ranging from $5,000 to $10,000 for Free and Charitable Clinics, Charitable Pharmacies and State Associations. With over 250 applications this year, the continued need for support of Free and Charitable Clinics and Charitable Pharmacies is evident. After reviewing the applications and recognizing the overwhelming need for operational support, Direct Relief increased the initial amount of funding this year from $100,000 to a total of $250,000.



"Free and charitable clinics are such a critical component of America’s healthcare safety net,” said Damon Taugher, Director of U.S. Programs for Direct Relief. “Direct Relief is excited to work again with NAFC and BD to recognize the critical day-to-day work these providers are doing for the communities across the country.”

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of healthcare by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for healthcare providers. BD and its 65,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to healthcare. In 2017, BD welcomed C. R. Bard and its products into the BD family. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com.

About Direct Relief

Established in 1948 with a mission to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies, Direct Relief delivers lifesaving medical resources throughout the world -- without regard to politics, religion, ethnic identities, or ability to pay. With operations spanning more than 70 countries and all 50 states in the U.S., Direct Relief is the only charitable nonprofit to obtain Verified Accredited Wholesale Distributor (VAWD) © accreditation by the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy. Among other distinctions, Direct Relief earns a perfect score of 100 from independent evaluator Charity Navigator, was listed among the world's most innovative nonprofits by Fast Company, and has received the CECP Directors' Award, the Drucker Prize for Nonprofit Innovation, and the President's Award from Esri for excellence in GIS mapping. For more information, please visit http://www.DirectRelief.org.

About National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics

The National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC) is the only nonprofit 501c(3) organization whose mission is solely focused on the issues and needs of the medically underserved throughout the nation and the more than 1,400 Free and Charitable Clinics that serve them. Founded in 2001 and headquartered near Washington, D.C., the NAFC is working to ensure that the medically underserved have access to affordable quality health care and strives to be a national voice promoting quality health care for all. The NAFC has earned the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar and a Four Star Ranking with Charity Navigator.

For more information about the NAFC, please visit www.nafcclinics.org. Follow the NAFC on Twitter at https://twitter.com/NAFClinics and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NAFCClinics.

